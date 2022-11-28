NCAAF

Bryce Young Becomes Only Ever Alabama QB To Throw Over 3,000 Passing Yards in Multiple Seasons

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
bryce young 3
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young became the only Alabama quarterback to ever throw over 3,000 passing yards in multiple seasons on Saturday. Young, who threw for 4,872 yards last year, topped the 3,000-yard mark by just seven yards in the game against Auburn. He now sits second on the Crimson Tide all-time passing yards list behind AJ McCarron.

Young adds to Alabama records

Bryce Young holds multiple passing records at Alabama after his fantastic season last year that saw him win the Heisman Trophy. Young holds the records for all of the following:

  • Single season passing yards – 4,872 in 2021
  • Single game passing yards – 559 vs. Arkansas in 2021
  • Single season passing touchdowns – 47 in 2021

With his 343 passing yards against Auburn on Saturday, Young added another record to his already impressive resume. Bryce Young is now the only Alabama quarterback to throw for 3,000 or more yards in multiple seasons.

It is an impressive feat when we look at the quarterbacks that have come before Young. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Greg McElroy, and AJ McCarron are or were all at NFL teams at some point in their career. However, none of them managed to accomplish this feat in college football as Bryce Young has done.

What’s next for Bryce Young?

Providing Alabama does not make the College Football Playoff, this was likely Bryce Young’s last game in a Crimson Tide jersey. SEC defenses will likely breathe a sigh of relief if Young does opt to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young will be a much sought-after commodity in the draft, and most draft experts believe he will be a top-two pick. Many of the mock drafts believe it is a toss-up between Young and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud for the number one pick.

One thing we can count on is that Bryce Young will be joining the joining the long line of Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL who failed to achieve the statistics and accolades that he did at Tuscaloosa.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
michigan ohio state

Michigan Win Over Ohio State was Most Watched Regular Season College Football Game Ever on FOX

Author image David Evans  •  1h
NCAAF
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Matt Rhule
Nebraska Announce Matt Rhule as New Head Coach
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 26 2022
NCAAF
CFP National Championship
Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings – Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan & TCU Remain Top Four
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 23 2022
NCAAF
Deion Sanders Leads Jackonsville State To Undefeated Record
Deion Sanders Leads Jackson State To Undefeated Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 23 2022
NCAAF
lane kiffin
Lane Kiffin Trolls Reporter on Twitter After Being Linked to Auburn Job
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 22 2022
NCAAF
griffin kell
College Kickers Keep TCU and Michigan in College Football Playoff Hunt
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 21 2022
NCAAF
blake corum 4
Michigan Football RB and Heisman Hopeful Blake Corum Hands Out Turkeys to the Needy for Thanksgiving
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 21 2022
More News
Arrow to top