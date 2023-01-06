Can Bruins build momentum from their Winter Classic win?

The Boston Bruins are heading into a three-game California road trip this weekend with plenty of momentum. They are coming off an impressive win outdoors where they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 at Fenway Park on January 2. Now the question is will the Bruins continue to be the class of the National Hockey League regular season? Boston currently has 62 points and lead the second place Carolina Hurricanes by six points in the overall standings.

Winter Classic Win

In the Bruins’s 2-1 win over the Penguins, Jake DeBrusk of Edmonton, Alberta scored both of Boston’s goals in the one-goal victory. He tied the game at one goal apiece from Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts at 7:46 of the third period. DeBrusk then put the Bruins up 2-1 from Taylor Hall of Calgary, Alberta, and David Krejci of Sternberk, Czechia with two minutes and 24 seconds left in the final frame.

Jake DeBrusk in 2022-23

In 36 games this season, DeBrusk had 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points. He was a +15 with eight penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, four game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 109 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, 51 hits, 15 takeaways, and 11 giveaways. DeBrusk’s shorthanded point was an assist on a shorthanded goal by Derek Forbort of Duluth, Minnesota in a 4-3 Bruins win over the New York Islanders on December 13.

Who do the Bruins play next?

In California this weekend, the Bruins play in Los Angeles on Thursday, San Jose on Saturday, and Anaheim on Sunday. The Bruins are playing with significant confidence at the moment, and should extend their winning streak from one to four games.

When are the next two outdoor games?

It was announced this week that there will be two NHL outdoor games in 2023-24. The Edmonton Oilers are hosting the Calgary Flames in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on October 29, 2023. Then the Seattle Kraken are hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 1, 2024.