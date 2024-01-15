Canucks center Elias Petersson named NHL first star of the Week

Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the period from January 8 to 14 on Monday. This was the third time in Pettersson’s career he received the honour. Pettersson was also recognized for the weeks from December 3 to 9, 2018, and from October 28 to November 3, 2019.

Pettersson’s statistics for the Week

Pettersson had five goals and four assists for nine points in four games. He was a +5 with three game-winning goals, one power-play point, 14 shots on goal, six hits, five blocked shots, and five faceoff wins.

In Pettersson’s first game of the week, he had two goals and two assists for four points in a 6-3 Canucks win over the New York Rangers on January 8. Pettersson’s first goal was the game-winning goal. It came at 15:33 of the second period from Teddy Blueger of Riga, Latvia and defenseman Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, and put the Canucks up 4-2 at the time.

Then on January 9, Pettersson had one goal in a 5-2 Canucks win over the New York Islanders. Pettersson scored the game-winning goal from J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and Hronek at 10:20 of the second period to put Vancouver up 3-0. Then on January 11, Pettersson had two goals and two assists in a 4-3 Canucks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored the overtime winner at 3:05 of the extra period from Hronek. Pettersson’s power-play point for the week also came in the game as he set up Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota at 6:31 of the first period. At the time, the Canucks went up 2-0.

Elias Pettersson’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Pettersson has 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in 43 games. He is a +18 with two penalty minutes, eight game-winning goals, 19 power-play points, one shorthanded point, 120 shots on goal, 211 faceoff wins, 35 blocked shots, 48 hits, 28 takeaways, and 14 giveaways. Pettersson’s shorthanded point was an assist on a goal by Miller in a 5-0 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues on October 27. At the time, the Canucks went up 4-0.

Canucks leading the NHL in points

Vancouver has the best record in the National Hockey League with 62 points. They have a record of 29 wins, 11 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time.