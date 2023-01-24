NHL News and Rumors

Clayton Keller and Sebastian Aho heating up after weekend hat tricks

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes
The Carolina Hurricanes and Arizona Coyotes are on opposite ends of the National Hockey League spectrum when it comes to the overall standings. However, on the weekend two of their notable forwards had hat tricks and guided their teams to victory. On Saturday, Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland, scored thrice in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the New York Islanders. On Sunday, Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri scored thrice in a 4-1 Coyotes upset win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sebastian Aho hat trick

Aho scored the last three goals of the game on Saturday in the three-goal Carolina win over New York. He scored the game-winning goal at 16:40 of the second period from Teuvo Teravainen to put the Hurricanes up 3-2. Aho then put the Hurricanes up 4-2 with an unassisted goal at 7:09 of the third period and then scored with 22 seconds left in the third period from Teravainen to close out the scoring.

Clayton Keller hat trick

Keller’s first goal was the game-winning goal at 1:39 of the second period from American defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, Florida and Jakob Chychrun of Boca Raton, Florida. He then put the Coyotes up 3-1 from Nick Schmaltz of Madison, Wisconsin and Juuso Valimaki at 8:50 of the third period, and then closed out the scoring with an empty netter from Schmaltz at 15:52 of the third period into an empty net.

2022-23 Stats

In 39 games, Aho has 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points. He is a +5 with 20 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, three shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 118 shots on goal, 307 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 38 hits, 31 takeaways, and 32 giveaways.

In 47 games, Keller has 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points. He is a -13 with 33 penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 15 faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 11 hits, 28 takeaways and 33 giveaways.

Career Hat Tricks

Keller has two career hat tricks. The first came in a 5-4 Coyotes win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 11, 2022. This was Aho’s sixth career hat trick.

The Hurricanes are leading the Metropolitan Division with 66 points. The Coyotes have the third fewest points in the Western Conference with 35 points.

Arizona Coyotes Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

