You Have to see the tape to see how skilled this 8th grader playing varsity football is

Alabama football is known for its dominant presence on the field, and head coach Nick Saban is always on the lookout for the next talented player to join the Crimson Tide. Recently, Saban made a rare move by offering a scholarship to rising ninth-grader Trent Seaborn from Thompson High School in Alabama.

Seaborn Went Off in the State Title Game…… As An 8th Grader!

Seaborn gained attention for his impressive performance as the quarterback leading Thompson High School to their fourth consecutive AHSAA 7A championship. In the title game, Seaborn showcased his skills by completing 12 of 15 passes for 207 yards and a record-setting five touchdowns. The tape is honestly absurd for an 8th grader playing in a state title game at the varsity level. The footwork, vision, arm strength, play recognition, and patience are elite for someone so young playing at such a high level.

The Offers Are Rolling In

The young quarterback’s family has a close relationship with the Tagovailoas, as Seaborn’s high school coach, Mark Freeman, coached Taulia Tagovailoa before he enrolled at Alabama. Although Seaborn is currently a rising high school freshman, his talent has already garnered attention from multiple college programs. He received offers from Northern Colorado, Marshall, Troy, and Maryland shortly after his impressive championship performance. As he progresses through high school, Seaborn is likely to attract even more attention from college coaches.

Coach Freeman praised Seaborn for his intelligence and ability to grasp football concepts quickly. He described the young quarterback as having exceptional talent and a remarkable memory. Despite his young age, Seaborn displays a level of maturity beyond his years, which has impressed his coaches and those around him.

Seaborn Stepped in For Injured Starter

In the 2022 season, Seaborn did not start as Thompson High School’s quarterback but was given the opportunity when the previous starter, Zach Sims, suffered an injury. Seaborn stepped up and performed admirably, leading the team to four consecutive wins. During that stretch, he completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 663 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

With a bright future ahead, Seaborn will continue to develop his skills and gain experience as he progresses through high school. His offer from Alabama at such a young age is a testament to his potential and the confidence that Coach Saban has in his abilities. Football fans will undoubtedly keep an eye on Seaborn’s journey as he works towards making an impact at the collegiate level in the years to come.