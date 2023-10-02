We’re already heading to week 6 of the college football season! Let’s take a look at which teams have been the best bet and which teams have struggled to cover the spread!

Against The Spread Report

There are currently 11 teams that are still unbeaten in 2023 against the spread in college football. Blue bloods such as Oklahoma, Penn State, and Oregon lead the way at the top of the chart. While #1 Georgia is the most surprising team which is yet to cover a spread. The Dawgs are also joined by Illinois, NC State, and Vanderbilt among the squads that are still winless against the spread.

Here is a look at all of the total and spread records for college football. Note, that some teams have played FCS schools and there have not been spreads for some of those contests.

College Football ATS & Total Records

Team Overall Home Away ATS ATS HOME ATS AWAY Ov/Un Ov/Un Home Ov/Un Away Oklahoma 5-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 Penn State 5-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 UNLV 4-1 3-0 1-1 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 Oregon 5-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 3-0 2-0 1-4 1-2 0-2 Southern Utah 1-4 1-1 0-3 5-0 2-0 3-0 1-4 0-2 1-2 Lafayette 4-1 3-0 1-1 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 Rutgers 4-1 4-0 0-1 4-0-1 4-0 0-0-1 2-3 2-2 0-1 Idaho 4-1 1-0 3-1 4-0-1 1-0 3-0-1 3-2 1-0 2-2 Liberty 4-0 2-0 2-0 4-0 2-0 2-0 2-2 1-1 1-1 Holy Cross 3-2 2-0 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0 Nicholls St 1-3 0-1 1-2 4-0 1-0 3-0 1-3 1-0 0-3 West Virginia 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 Rice 3-2 3-0 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 Miami (OH) 4-1 1-0 3-1 4-1 1-0 3-1 3-2 1-0 2-2 Arizona 3-2 2-1 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 0-5 0-3 0-2 Ole Miss 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 3-0 0-2 Kentucky 5-0 4-0 1-0 4-1 3-1 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0 Texas St 4-1 2-0 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0 3-2 1-1 2-1 GA Southern 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 1-4 1-2 0-2 Elon 3-2 2-0 1-2 4-1 2-0 2-1 2-3 0-2 2-1 Austin Peay 3-2 1-0 2-2 4-1 1-0 3-1 2-3 1-0 1-3 Jax State 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1 TN-Martin 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2 W. Carolina 4-1 2-0 2-1 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 Stephen FA 3-2 2-1 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0 2-3 1-2 1-1 Brown 2-1 1-0 1-1 3-0 1-0 2-0 3-0 1-0 2-0 SC State 1-3 1-0 0-2 3-0 1-0 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1 B-Cookman 1-3 0-0 0-3 3-0 0-0 3-0 1-2 0-0 1-2 Davidson 3-2 1-0 1-1 3-0 1-0 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1 Syracuse 4-1 3-1 1-0 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1 Miami (FL) 4-0 3-0 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0 Virginia 0-5 0-2 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-1-1 1-1 1-0-1 K State 3-1 3-0 0-1 3-1 3-0 0-1 3-1 2-1 1-0 Notre Dame 5-1 2-1 2-0 3-1-1 1-1-1 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 Air Force 5-0 3-0 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 Washington St 4-0 3-0 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 Texas A&M 4-1 3-0 0-1 3-1 3-0 0-1 2-2 1-2 1-0 S. Carolina 2-3 2-0 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1 Eastern Wash 2-3 1-1 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1 Portland State 2-3 1-0 0-3 3-1 1-0 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2 Charleston So 2-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 0-2 2-0 Delaware 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0 Norfolk State 2-3 0-1 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1 1-3 1-0 0-3 South Dakota 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0 1-3 0-2 1-1 Youngstown St 2-2 2-0 0-2 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1 S. Illinois 4-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2 Robert Morris 2-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 1-1 2-0 2-2 1-1 1-1 Murray State 2-2 2-0 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 San Diego 1-4 1-1 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 Tarleton 4-1 1-0 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2 Long Island 0-4 0-1 0-3 3-1 0-1 3-0 1-3 1-0 0-3 Duke 4-1 3-1 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0 Tulsa 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2 S. Florida 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 Texas 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 1-2 2-0 1-4 0-3 1-1 Maryland 5-0 4-0 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0 3-2 3-1 0-1 Charlotte 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 0-2 3-0 2-3 1-1 1-2 Old Dominion 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 W. Kentucky 3-2 3-0 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 FIU 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 1-4 1-2 0-2 Bowling Green 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 Buffalo 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 0-2 3-0 4-1 2-0 2-1 Ohio 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 0-5 0-2 0-3 W. Michigan 2-3 2-0 0-3 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 Fresno State 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 1-2 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 New Mexico 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0 San Jose St 1-4 1-2 0-2 3-2 1-2 2-0 4-1 3-0 1-1 Nevada 0-5 0-2 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2 Colorado 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 Oregon St 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 Washington 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 Alabama 4-1 2-1 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 N. Mexico St 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 2-0 0-3 Georgia State 4-1 2-1 2-0 3-2 1-2 2-0 2-3 1-2 1-1 Idaho State 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 0-2 2-1 Montana St 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2 N. Arizona 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 Monmouth 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 5-0 2-0 3-0 JMU 5-0 2-0 3-0 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 Rhode Island 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2 Albany 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 2-0 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 Towson 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 0-2 3-0 2-3 1-1 1-2 UNH 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0 Coastal Car 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1 1-4 1-2 0-2 Morgan State 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2 Wagner 2-3 1-0 1-3 3-2 1-0 2-2 3-2 1-0 2-2 E. Illinois 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2 E. Kentucky 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2 Georgetown 3-2 3-1 0-1 3-2 3-1 0-1 1-4 1-3 0-1 Fordham 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 Campbell 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0 Chattanooga 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 Wofford 0-5 0-2 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2 Ab Christian 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 0-2 3-0 Stonehill Col 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2 UAB 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 LA Tech 3-3 2-1 1-2 3-3 1-2 2-1 2-4 2-1 0-3 San Diego St 2-4 2-2 0-2 3-3 2-2 1-1 3-3 2-2 1-1 Louisville 5-0 2-0 1-0 2-0-1 2-0 0-0-1 2-1 2-0 0-1 Howard 2-2 0-0 1-1 2-0 0-0 2-0 1-1 0-0 1-1 Florida St 4-0 1-0 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 UNC 4-0 2-0 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0 Army 2-2 1-0 1-2 2-1-1 1-0 1-1-1 2-2 1-0 1-2 Presbyterian 2-2 0-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 2-1 0-3 0-0 0-3 Penn 2-1 0-1 2-0 2-1 0-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1 Columbia 1-2 1-0 0-2 2-1 1-0 1-1 0-3 0-1 0-2 NC Central 4-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 ND State 3-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 TN State 2-2 1-0 0-2 2-1 1-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 Butler 4-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 0-1 2-0 1-2 0-1 1-1 Morehead St 1-3 0-1 0-2 2-1 0-1 2-0 2-1 0-1 2-0 Lamar 2-3 0-1 1-2 2-1-1 0-0-1 2-1 1-3 1-0 0-3 Incarnate Word 3-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 0-3 0-0 0-3 AR-Pine Bluff 1-4 0-1 0-2 2-1 0-1 2-0 1-2 0-1 1-1 Alabama St 1-3 1-1 0-1 2-1 1-1 1-0 1-2 1-1 0-1 Indiana 2-3 2-1 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 3-1 2-1 1-0 Michigan St 2-3 2-2 0-1 2-2-1 2-2 0-0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0 Iowa 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-2-1 1-1-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 Wisconsin 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 Marshall 4-0 3-0 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0 Boise State 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-2-1 2-0 0-2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0 Colorado St 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 0-2 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0 Wyoming 4-1 4-0 0-1 2-2-1 1-2-1 1-0 2-3 2-2 0-1 UCLA 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2 Utah 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-2-1 2-1 0-1-1 0-5 0-3 0-2 Arkansas 2-3 2-1 0-1 2-2 1-2 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 LSU 3-2 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0 Tennessee 4-1 3-0 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 1-3 1-2 0-1 Missouri 5-0 3-0 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 LA-Monroe 2-2 2-1 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 1-3 1-2 0-1 Arkansas St 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-2-1 1-1-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 App State 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-2-1 1-1 1-1-1 4-1 2-0 2-1 Weber State 3-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 2-1 1-3 0-1 1-2 Gardner-Webb 1-3 1-0 0-3 2-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 1-0 1-2 Stony Brook 0-5 0-2 0-3 2-2-1 1-1 1-1-1 3-2 2-0 1-2 Missouri St 1-3 1-0 0-3 2-2 1-0 1-2 3-1 1-0 2-1 Illinois St 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2 2-2 1-1 1-1 SE Missouri 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 2-0 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1 Bucknell 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 Marist 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0 Furman 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2 4-0 2-0 2-0 C. Arkansas 3-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 1-0 1-2 Houston Christian 2-3 0-1 1-2 2-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 2-1 Southern U 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 0-4 0-2 0-2 Prairie View 2-3 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1 TA&M-Comm 0-4 0-1 0-3 2-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2 St. Thomas 3-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2 VA Tech 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1 Clemson 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 UConn 0-5 0-4 0-1 2-3 2-2 0-1 2-3 2-2 0-1 UCF 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1 Cincinnati 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0 E. Carolina 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 Houston 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 1-2 2-0 SMU 3-2 3-0 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 Tulane 4-1 3-1 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1 Kansas 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-2-1 2-0-1 0-2 TCU 3-2 2-2 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1 Iowa State 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1 Texas Tech 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1 Northwestern 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1 Nebraska 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 Purdue 2-3 1-3 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0 3-2 3-1 0-1 BYU 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0 Kent State 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 Akron 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 0-2 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2 C. Michigan 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1 4-1 2-0 2-1 Toledo 4-1 4-0 0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0 4-1 3-1 1-0 E. Michigan 2-3 2-0 0-3 2-3 0-2 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2 Ball State 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 N. Illinois 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 0-2 3-0 Utah State 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 4-1 2-0 2-1 USC 5-0 3-0 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2 4-1 2-1 2-0 California 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 0-3 2-0 Arizona St 1-4 1-3 0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1 Stanford 1-4 0-3 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1 Auburn 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 N. Colorado 0-5 0-2 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 Maine 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 Villanova 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 Colgate 1-4 0-1 1-3 2-3 0-1 2-2 3-2 0-1 3-1 McNeese St 0-5 0-2 0-3 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 Alcorn State 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1 Utah Tech 1-4 0-1 1-3 2-3 0-1 2-2 3-2 0-1 3-1 N Alabama 2-4 1-2 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 UMass 1-5 0-3 1-2 2-4 0-3 2-1 5-1 3-0 2-1 Hawaii 2-4 2-1 0-3 2-4 1-2 1-2 3-3 1-2 2-1 MS Valley St 0-4 0-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Dartmouth 2-1 1-0 1-1 1-1-1 0-0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 Harvard 3-0 2-0 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 2-0 2-0 0-0 Hampton 3-1 0-1 1-0 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 SD State 4-0 2-0 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 Drake 1-3 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 Grambling St 3-2 1-0 0-1 1-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 0-1 1-0 Navy 1-3 1-1 0-1 1-2 0-2 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0 Memphis 4-1 3-0 1-0 1-2-1 0-2-1 1-0 3-1 3-0 0-1 Ohio State 4-0 2-0 2-0 1-2-1 1-1 0-1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2 Yale 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-2 1-2 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 Cornell 2-1 0-1 2-0 1-2 0-1 1-1 1-2 1-0 0-2 Florida A&M 4-1 1-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-3 0-1 0-2 Duquesne 2-2 0-0 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-2 3-0 0-0 3-0 Lehigh 1-4 0-2 0-2 1-2-1 1-1 0-1-1 2-2 0-2 2-0 Stetson 2-3 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 0-1 2-0 East Tenn 1-3 0-0 0-3 1-2 0-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 2-1 Sam Houston 0-4 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 Alabama A&M 3-2 1-0 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 Jackson St 3-2 1-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 Merrimack Col 2-3 0-0 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 2-1 Wake Forest 3-1 2-1 1-0 1-3 1-2 0-1 1-2-1 1-1-1 0-1 GA Tech 2-3 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1 Baylor 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-3-1 0-3-1 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0 OK State 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 Michigan 5-0 4-0 1-0 1-3-1 0-3-1 1-0 1-4 0-4 1-0 FL Atlantic 1-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 North Texas 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0 Cal Poly 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 0-2 2-0 Montana 4-1 2-0 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2 North Dakota 2-2 2-0 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 4-0 2-0 2-0 Kennesaw St 1-4 0-1 0-3 1-3 1-0 0-3 1-3 1-0 0-3 W. Illinois 0-4 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 N. Iowa 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2 Tenn Tech 1-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 0-2 2-0 Mercer 3-2 2-0 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 1-1 2-0 Samford 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2 NW State 0-4 0-2 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 Lindenwood 2-3 0-1 1-2 1-3 0-1 1-2 2-2 0-1 2-1 Boston Col 2-3 2-2 0-1 1-4 1-3 0-1 4-0-1 3-0-1 1-0 Pittsburgh 1-4 1-2 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1 Temple 2-3 2-1 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1 Minnesota 3-2 3-0 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1 Middle Tenn 1-4 1-1 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 Southern Miss 1-4 1-2 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 4-1 2-1 2-0 Mississippi St 2-3 2-2 0-1 1-4 1-3 0-1 3-2 2-2 1-0 Florida 3-2 3-0 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1 S. Alabama 2-3 1-1 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 Louisiana 3-2 2-0 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 4-1 1-1 3-0 Troy 3-2 2-1 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 UC Davis 3-2 1-1 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1 Sac State 4-1 2-0 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 Richmond 2-3 1-2 1-1 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 0-3 2-0 William & Mary 4-1 2-0 2-1 1-4 1-1 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2 Bryant U 2-3 1-1 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 Sacred Heart 1-4 0-3 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1 VMI 2-3 2-0 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2 0-5 0-2 0-3 SE Louisiana 0-5 0-2 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 UTEP 1-5 1-2 0-3 1-5 1-2 0-3 2-4 1-2 1-2 Savannah St 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Win-Salem St 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Bowie State 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Virginia State 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 SW Baptist 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Central Wash 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 W. Oregon 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Shorter U 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Delta State 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 N. Greenville 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Edinboro U 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 CO Mesa 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Tusculum (TN) 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Miles Col 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Central St (OH) 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Morehouse 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Lane 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Tuskegee 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Taylor 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Webber Intl 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 VA Lynchburg 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 West Florida 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Valparaiso 1-3 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-0 1-0 1-0 Princeton 2-1 1-1 1-0 0-3 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-2 0-1 Delaware St 1-4 0-0 0-3 0-3 0-0 0-3 2-1 0-0 2-1 Central Conn 1-3 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-1 0-2 3-0 1-0 2-0 Dayton 2-3 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1 NC State 3-2 1-2 2-0 0-4-1 0-2-1 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 UTSA 1-3 1-1 0-2 0-4 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 NC A&T 1-3 0-1 1-2 0-4 0-1 0-3 1-3 0-1 1-2 Indiana St 0-4 0-1 0-3 0-4 0-1 0-3 3-1 0-1 3-0 Texas Southern 1-4 0-1 0-3 0-4 0-1 0-3 3-1 1-0 2-1 Illinois 2-3 2-1 0-2 0-5 0-3 0-2 2-2-1 1-2 1-0-1 Georgia 5-0 4-0 1-0 0-5 0-4 0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0 St. Francis (PA) 1-4 0-1 1-3 0-5 0-1 0-4 2-3 1-0 1-3 Citadel 0-5 0-2 0-3 0-5 0-2 0-3 4-1 2-0 2-1 Vanderbilt 2-4 2-2 0-2 0-6 0-4 0-2 5-0-1 4-0 1-0-1