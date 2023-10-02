NCAAF

College Football: Which Teams Have Been The Best Against The Spread Heading Into Week 6?

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
17 min read
We’re already heading to week 6 of the college football season! Let’s take a look at which teams have been the best bet and which teams have struggled to cover the spread!

Against The Spread Report

There are currently 11 teams that are still unbeaten in 2023 against the spread in college football. Blue bloods such as Oklahoma, Penn State, and Oregon lead the way at the top of the chart. While #1 Georgia is the most surprising team which is yet to cover a spread. The Dawgs are also joined by Illinois, NC State, and Vanderbilt among the squads that are still winless against the spread.

Here is a look at all of the total and spread records for college football. Note, that some teams have played FCS schools and there have not been spreads for some of those contests.

College Football ATS & Total Records

Team Overall Home Away ATS ATS HOME ATS AWAY Ov/Un Ov/Un Home Ov/Un Away
Oklahoma Team Icon

Oklahoma

 5-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1
Penn State Team Icon

Penn State

 5-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1
UNLV Team Icon

UNLV

 4-1 3-0 1-1 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1
Oregon Team Icon

Oregon

 5-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 3-0 2-0 1-4 1-2 0-2
Southern Utah Team Icon

Southern Utah

 1-4 1-1 0-3 5-0 2-0 3-0 1-4 0-2 1-2
Lafayette Team Icon

Lafayette

 4-1 3-0 1-1 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1
Rutgers Team Icon

Rutgers

 4-1 4-0 0-1 4-0-1 4-0 0-0-1 2-3 2-2 0-1
Idaho Team Icon

Idaho

 4-1 1-0 3-1 4-0-1 1-0 3-0-1 3-2 1-0 2-2
Liberty Team Icon

Liberty

 4-0 2-0 2-0 4-0 2-0 2-0 2-2 1-1 1-1
Holy Cross Team Icon

Holy Cross

 3-2 2-0 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0
Nicholls St Team Icon

Nicholls St

 1-3 0-1 1-2 4-0 1-0 3-0 1-3 1-0 0-3
West Virginia Team Icon

West Virginia

 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1
Rice Team Icon

Rice

 3-2 3-0 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1
Miami (OH) Team Icon

Miami (OH)

 4-1 1-0 3-1 4-1 1-0 3-1 3-2 1-0 2-2
Arizona Team Icon

Arizona

 3-2 2-1 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 0-5 0-3 0-2
Ole Miss Team Icon

Ole Miss

 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 3-0 0-2
Kentucky Team Icon

Kentucky

 5-0 4-0 1-0 4-1 3-1 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0
Texas St Team Icon

Texas St

 4-1 2-0 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0 3-2 1-1 2-1
GA Southern Team Icon

GA Southern

 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 1-4 1-2 0-2
Elon Team Icon

Elon

 3-2 2-0 1-2 4-1 2-0 2-1 2-3 0-2 2-1
Austin Peay Team Icon

Austin Peay

 3-2 1-0 2-2 4-1 1-0 3-1 2-3 1-0 1-3
Jax State Team Icon

Jax State

 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 3-0 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1
TN-Martin Team Icon

TN-Martin

 4-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2
W. Carolina Team Icon

W. Carolina

 4-1 2-0 2-1 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1
Stephen FA Team Icon

Stephen FA

 3-2 2-1 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0 2-3 1-2 1-1
Brown Team Icon

Brown

 2-1 1-0 1-1 3-0 1-0 2-0 3-0 1-0 2-0
SC State Team Icon

SC State

 1-3 1-0 0-2 3-0 1-0 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1
B-Cookman Team Icon

B-Cookman

 1-3 0-0 0-3 3-0 0-0 3-0 1-2 0-0 1-2
Davidson Team Icon

Davidson

 3-2 1-0 1-1 3-0 1-0 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1
Syracuse Team Icon

Syracuse

 4-1 3-1 1-0 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1
Miami (FL) Team Icon

Miami (FL)

 4-0 3-0 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0
Virginia Team Icon

Virginia

 0-5 0-2 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-1-1 1-1 1-0-1
K State Team Icon

K State

 3-1 3-0 0-1 3-1 3-0 0-1 3-1 2-1 1-0
Notre Dame Team Icon

Notre Dame

 5-1 2-1 2-0 3-1-1 1-1-1 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1
Air Force Team Icon

Air Force

 5-0 3-0 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0
Washington St Team Icon

Washington St

 4-0 3-0 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0
Texas A&M Team Icon

Texas A&M

 4-1 3-0 0-1 3-1 3-0 0-1 2-2 1-2 1-0
S. Carolina Team Icon

S. Carolina

 2-3 2-0 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1
Eastern Wash Team Icon

Eastern Wash

 2-3 1-1 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1
Portland State Team Icon

Portland State

 2-3 1-0 0-3 3-1 1-0 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2
Charleston So Team Icon

Charleston So

 2-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 0-2 2-0
Delaware Team Icon

Delaware

 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0
Norfolk State Team Icon

Norfolk State

 2-3 0-1 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1 1-3 1-0 0-3
South Dakota Team Icon

South Dakota

 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0 1-3 0-2 1-1
Youngstown St Team Icon

Youngstown St

 2-2 2-0 0-2 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1
S. Illinois Team Icon

S. Illinois

 4-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2
Robert Morris Team Icon

Robert Morris

 2-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 1-1 2-0 2-2 1-1 1-1
Murray State Team Icon

Murray State

 2-2 2-0 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
San Diego Team Icon

San Diego

 1-4 1-1 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Tarleton Team Icon

Tarleton

 4-1 1-0 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2
Long Island Team Icon

Long Island

 0-4 0-1 0-3 3-1 0-1 3-0 1-3 1-0 0-3
Duke Team Icon

Duke

 4-1 3-1 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0
Tulsa Team Icon

Tulsa

 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2
S. Florida Team Icon

S. Florida

 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1
Texas Team Icon

Texas

 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 1-2 2-0 1-4 0-3 1-1
Maryland Team Icon

Maryland

 5-0 4-0 1-0 3-2 2-2 1-0 3-2 3-1 0-1
Charlotte Team Icon

Charlotte

 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 0-2 3-0 2-3 1-1 1-2
Old Dominion Team Icon

Old Dominion

 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0
W. Kentucky Team Icon

W. Kentucky

 3-2 3-0 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1
FIU Team Icon

FIU

 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 1-4 1-2 0-2
Bowling Green Team Icon

Bowling Green

 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1
Buffalo Team Icon

Buffalo

 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 0-2 3-0 4-1 2-0 2-1
Ohio Team Icon

Ohio

 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 0-5 0-2 0-3
W. Michigan Team Icon

W. Michigan

 2-3 2-0 0-3 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1
Fresno State Team Icon

Fresno State

 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 1-2 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1
New Mexico Team Icon

New Mexico

 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0
San Jose St Team Icon

San Jose St

 1-4 1-2 0-2 3-2 1-2 2-0 4-1 3-0 1-1
Nevada Team Icon

Nevada

 0-5 0-2 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2
Colorado Team Icon

Colorado

 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1
Oregon St Team Icon

Oregon St

 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0
Washington Team Icon

Washington

 5-0 3-0 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2
Alabama Team Icon

Alabama

 4-1 2-1 2-0 3-2 2-1 1-1 3-2 2-1 1-1
N. Mexico St Team Icon

N. Mexico St

 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 2-0 0-3
Georgia State Team Icon

Georgia State

 4-1 2-1 2-0 3-2 1-2 2-0 2-3 1-2 1-1
Idaho State Team Icon

Idaho State

 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 0-2 2-1
Montana St Team Icon

Montana St

 4-1 3-0 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2
N. Arizona Team Icon

N. Arizona

 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1
Monmouth Team Icon

Monmouth

 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 5-0 2-0 3-0
JMU Team Icon

JMU

 5-0 2-0 3-0 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1
Rhode Island Team Icon

Rhode Island

 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2
Albany Team Icon

Albany

 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 2-0 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2
Towson Team Icon

Towson

 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 0-2 3-0 2-3 1-1 1-2
UNH Team Icon

UNH

 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0
Coastal Car Team Icon

Coastal Car

 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1 1-4 1-2 0-2
Morgan State Team Icon

Morgan State

 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2
Wagner Team Icon

Wagner

 2-3 1-0 1-3 3-2 1-0 2-2 3-2 1-0 2-2
E. Illinois Team Icon

E. Illinois

 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2
E. Kentucky Team Icon

E. Kentucky

 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2
Georgetown Team Icon

Georgetown

 3-2 3-1 0-1 3-2 3-1 0-1 1-4 1-3 0-1
Fordham Team Icon

Fordham

 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2
Campbell Team Icon

Campbell

 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0
Chattanooga Team Icon

Chattanooga

 4-1 2-0 2-1 3-2 2-0 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1
Wofford Team Icon

Wofford

 0-5 0-2 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2
Ab Christian Team Icon

Ab Christian

 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 0-2 3-0
Stonehill Col Team Icon

Stonehill Col

 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2
UAB Team Icon

UAB

 1-4 1-1 0-3 3-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1
LA Tech Team Icon

LA Tech

 3-3 2-1 1-2 3-3 1-2 2-1 2-4 2-1 0-3
San Diego St Team Icon

San Diego St

 2-4 2-2 0-2 3-3 2-2 1-1 3-3 2-2 1-1
Louisville Team Icon

Louisville

 5-0 2-0 1-0 2-0-1 2-0 0-0-1 2-1 2-0 0-1
Howard Team Icon

Howard

 2-2 0-0 1-1 2-0 0-0 2-0 1-1 0-0 1-1
Florida St Team Icon

Florida St

 4-0 1-0 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1
UNC Team Icon

UNC

 4-0 2-0 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0
Army Team Icon

Army

 2-2 1-0 1-2 2-1-1 1-0 1-1-1 2-2 1-0 1-2
Presbyterian Team Icon

Presbyterian

 2-2 0-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 2-1 0-3 0-0 0-3
Penn Team Icon

Penn

 2-1 0-1 2-0 2-1 0-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-1
Columbia Team Icon

Columbia

 1-2 1-0 0-2 2-1 1-0 1-1 0-3 0-1 0-2
NC Central Team Icon

NC Central

 4-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1
ND State Team Icon

ND State

 3-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0
TN State Team Icon

TN State

 2-2 1-0 0-2 2-1 1-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1
Butler Team Icon

Butler

 4-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 0-1 2-0 1-2 0-1 1-1
Morehead St Team Icon

Morehead St

 1-3 0-1 0-2 2-1 0-1 2-0 2-1 0-1 2-0
Lamar Team Icon

Lamar

 2-3 0-1 1-2 2-1-1 0-0-1 2-1 1-3 1-0 0-3
Incarnate Word Team Icon

Incarnate Word

 3-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 0-3 0-0 0-3
AR-Pine Bluff Team Icon

AR-Pine Bluff

 1-4 0-1 0-2 2-1 0-1 2-0 1-2 0-1 1-1
Alabama St Team Icon

Alabama St

 1-3 1-1 0-1 2-1 1-1 1-0 1-2 1-1 0-1
Indiana Team Icon

Indiana

 2-3 2-1 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 3-1 2-1 1-0
Michigan St Team Icon

Michigan St

 2-3 2-2 0-1 2-2-1 2-2 0-0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0
Iowa Team Icon

Iowa

 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-2-1 1-1-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2
Wisconsin Team Icon

Wisconsin

 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Marshall Team Icon

Marshall

 4-0 3-0 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0
Boise State Team Icon

Boise State

 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-2-1 2-0 0-2-1 4-1 1-1 3-0
Colorado St Team Icon

Colorado St

 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 0-2 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0
Wyoming Team Icon

Wyoming

 4-1 4-0 0-1 2-2-1 1-2-1 1-0 2-3 2-2 0-1
UCLA Team Icon

UCLA

 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2
Utah Team Icon

Utah

 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-2-1 2-1 0-1-1 0-5 0-3 0-2
Arkansas Team Icon

Arkansas

 2-3 2-1 0-1 2-2 1-2 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0
LSU Team Icon

LSU

 3-2 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0
Tennessee Team Icon

Tennessee

 4-1 3-0 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 1-3 1-2 0-1
Missouri Team Icon

Missouri

 5-0 3-0 1-0 2-2 1-2 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0
LA-Monroe Team Icon

LA-Monroe

 2-2 2-1 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 1-3 1-2 0-1
Arkansas St Team Icon

Arkansas St

 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-2-1 1-1-1 1-1 3-2 1-2 2-0
App State Team Icon

App State

 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-2-1 1-1 1-1-1 4-1 2-0 2-1
Weber State Team Icon

Weber State

 3-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 2-1 1-3 0-1 1-2
Gardner-Webb Team Icon

Gardner-Webb

 1-3 1-0 0-3 2-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 1-0 1-2
Stony Brook Team Icon

Stony Brook

 0-5 0-2 0-3 2-2-1 1-1 1-1-1 3-2 2-0 1-2
Missouri St Team Icon

Missouri St

 1-3 1-0 0-3 2-2 1-0 1-2 3-1 1-0 2-1
Illinois St Team Icon

Illinois St

 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2 2-2 1-1 1-1
SE Missouri Team Icon

SE Missouri

 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 2-0 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1
Bucknell Team Icon

Bucknell

 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Marist Team Icon

Marist

 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0
Furman Team Icon

Furman

 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2 4-0 2-0 2-0
C. Arkansas Team Icon

C. Arkansas

 3-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 1-0 1-2
Houston Christian Team Icon

Houston Christian

 2-3 0-1 1-2 2-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 2-1
Southern U Team Icon

Southern U

 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 0-4 0-2 0-2
Prairie View Team Icon

Prairie View

 2-3 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1
TA&M-Comm Team Icon

TA&M-Comm

 0-4 0-1 0-3 2-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2
St. Thomas Team Icon

St. Thomas

 3-2 1-0 1-2 2-2 0-1 2-1 2-2 1-0 1-2
VA Tech Team Icon

VA Tech

 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 2-1 1-1
Clemson Team Icon

Clemson

 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2
UConn Team Icon

UConn

 0-5 0-4 0-1 2-3 2-2 0-1 2-3 2-2 0-1
UCF Team Icon

UCF

 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1
Cincinnati Team Icon

Cincinnati

 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0
E. Carolina Team Icon

E. Carolina

 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2
Houston Team Icon

Houston

 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 3-2 1-2 2-0
SMU Team Icon

SMU

 3-2 3-0 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2
Tulane Team Icon

Tulane

 4-1 3-1 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1
Kansas Team Icon

Kansas

 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-2-1 2-0-1 0-2
TCU Team Icon

TCU

 3-2 2-2 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1
Iowa State Team Icon

Iowa State

 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1
Texas Tech Team Icon

Texas Tech

 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1
Northwestern Team Icon

Northwestern

 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1
Nebraska Team Icon

Nebraska

 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2
Purdue Team Icon

Purdue

 2-3 1-3 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0 3-2 3-1 0-1
BYU Team Icon

BYU

 4-1 3-0 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 4-1 2-1 2-0
Kent State Team Icon

Kent State

 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1
Akron Team Icon

Akron

 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 0-2 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2
C. Michigan Team Icon

C. Michigan

 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1 4-1 2-0 2-1
Toledo Team Icon

Toledo

 4-1 4-0 0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0 4-1 3-1 1-0
E. Michigan Team Icon

E. Michigan

 2-3 2-0 0-3 2-3 0-2 2-1 2-3 1-1 1-2
Ball State Team Icon

Ball State

 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1
N. Illinois Team Icon

N. Illinois

 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 0-2 3-0
Utah State Team Icon

Utah State

 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 4-1 2-0 2-1
USC Team Icon

USC

 5-0 3-0 2-0 2-3 2-1 0-2 4-1 2-1 2-0
California Team Icon

California

 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 0-3 2-0
Arizona St Team Icon

Arizona St

 1-4 1-3 0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-4 1-3 0-1
Stanford Team Icon

Stanford

 1-4 0-3 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1
Auburn Team Icon

Auburn

 3-2 2-1 1-1 2-3 2-1 0-2 2-3 2-1 0-2
N. Colorado Team Icon

N. Colorado

 0-5 0-2 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2
Maine Team Icon

Maine

 1-4 1-1 0-3 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2
Villanova Team Icon

Villanova

 3-2 2-0 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2
Colgate Team Icon

Colgate

 1-4 0-1 1-3 2-3 0-1 2-2 3-2 0-1 3-1
McNeese St Team Icon

McNeese St

 0-5 0-2 0-3 2-3 0-2 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-1
Alcorn State Team Icon

Alcorn State

 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1
Utah Tech Team Icon

Utah Tech

 1-4 0-1 1-3 2-3 0-1 2-2 3-2 0-1 3-1
N Alabama Team Icon

N Alabama

 2-4 1-2 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1
UMass Team Icon

UMass

 1-5 0-3 1-2 2-4 0-3 2-1 5-1 3-0 2-1
Hawaii Team Icon

Hawaii

 2-4 2-1 0-3 2-4 1-2 1-2 3-3 1-2 2-1
MS Valley St Team Icon

MS Valley St

 0-4 0-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0
Dartmouth Team Icon

Dartmouth

 2-1 1-0 1-1 1-1-1 0-0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1
Harvard Team Icon

Harvard

 3-0 2-0 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 2-0 2-0 0-0
Hampton Team Icon

Hampton

 3-1 0-1 1-0 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-2 0-1 0-1
SD State Team Icon

SD State

 4-0 2-0 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0
Drake Team Icon

Drake

 1-3 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1
Grambling St Team Icon

Grambling St

 3-2 1-0 0-1 1-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 0-1 1-0
Navy Team Icon

Navy

 1-3 1-1 0-1 1-2 0-2 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0
Memphis Team Icon

Memphis

 4-1 3-0 1-0 1-2-1 0-2-1 1-0 3-1 3-0 0-1
Ohio State Team Icon

Ohio State

 4-0 2-0 2-0 1-2-1 1-1 0-1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2
Yale Team Icon

Yale

 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-2 1-2 0-0 2-1 2-1 0-0
Cornell Team Icon

Cornell

 2-1 0-1 2-0 1-2 0-1 1-1 1-2 1-0 0-2
Florida A&M Team Icon

Florida A&M

 4-1 1-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-3 0-1 0-2
Duquesne Team Icon

Duquesne

 2-2 0-0 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-2 3-0 0-0 3-0
Lehigh Team Icon

Lehigh

 1-4 0-2 0-2 1-2-1 1-1 0-1-1 2-2 0-2 2-0
Stetson Team Icon

Stetson

 2-3 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 0-1 2-0
East Tenn Team Icon

East Tenn

 1-3 0-0 0-3 1-2 0-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 2-1
Sam Houston Team Icon

Sam Houston

 0-4 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1
Alabama A&M Team Icon

Alabama A&M

 3-2 1-0 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-1
Jackson St Team Icon

Jackson St

 3-2 1-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1
Merrimack Col Team Icon

Merrimack Col

 2-3 0-0 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-2 2-1 0-0 2-1
Wake Forest Team Icon

Wake Forest

 3-1 2-1 1-0 1-3 1-2 0-1 1-2-1 1-1-1 0-1
GA Tech Team Icon

GA Tech

 2-3 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1
Baylor Team Icon

Baylor

 2-3 1-3 1-0 1-3-1 0-3-1 1-0 2-3 1-3 1-0
OK State Team Icon

OK State

 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1
Michigan Team Icon

Michigan

 5-0 4-0 1-0 1-3-1 0-3-1 1-0 1-4 0-4 1-0
FL Atlantic Team Icon

FL Atlantic

 1-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
North Texas Team Icon

North Texas

 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 4-0 2-0 2-0
Cal Poly Team Icon

Cal Poly

 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 0-2 2-0
Montana Team Icon

Montana

 4-1 2-0 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2
North Dakota Team Icon

North Dakota

 2-2 2-0 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 4-0 2-0 2-0
Kennesaw St Team Icon

Kennesaw St

 1-4 0-1 0-3 1-3 1-0 0-3 1-3 1-0 0-3
W. Illinois Team Icon

W. Illinois

 0-4 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1
N. Iowa Team Icon

N. Iowa

 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2
Tenn Tech Team Icon

Tenn Tech

 1-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 2-2 0-2 2-0
Mercer Team Icon

Mercer

 3-2 2-0 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 1-1 2-0
Samford Team Icon

Samford

 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2
NW State Team Icon

NW State

 0-4 0-2 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1
Lindenwood Team Icon

Lindenwood

 2-3 0-1 1-2 1-3 0-1 1-2 2-2 0-1 2-1
Boston Col Team Icon

Boston Col

 2-3 2-2 0-1 1-4 1-3 0-1 4-0-1 3-0-1 1-0
Pittsburgh Team Icon

Pittsburgh

 1-4 1-2 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 4-1 3-0 1-1
Temple Team Icon

Temple

 2-3 2-1 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1
Minnesota Team Icon

Minnesota

 3-2 3-0 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1
Middle Tenn Team Icon

Middle Tenn

 1-4 1-1 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2
Southern Miss Team Icon

Southern Miss

 1-4 1-2 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 4-1 2-1 2-0
Mississippi St Team Icon

Mississippi St

 2-3 2-2 0-1 1-4 1-3 0-1 3-2 2-2 1-0
Florida Team Icon

Florida

 3-2 3-0 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 1-2 1-1
S. Alabama Team Icon

S. Alabama

 2-3 1-1 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1
Louisiana Team Icon

Louisiana

 3-2 2-0 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 4-1 1-1 3-0
Troy Team Icon

Troy

 3-2 2-1 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1 2-3 1-2 1-1
UC Davis Team Icon

UC Davis

 3-2 1-1 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 0-2 2-1
Sac State Team Icon

Sac State

 4-1 2-0 2-1 1-4 0-2 1-2 3-2 1-1 2-1
Richmond Team Icon

Richmond

 2-3 1-2 1-1 1-4 1-2 0-2 2-3 0-3 2-0
William & Mary Team Icon

William & Mary

 4-1 2-0 2-1 1-4 1-1 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2
Bryant U Team Icon

Bryant U

 2-3 1-1 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2 2-3 1-1 1-2
Sacred Heart Team Icon

Sacred Heart

 1-4 0-3 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1 1-4 0-3 1-1
VMI Team Icon

VMI

 2-3 2-0 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2 0-5 0-2 0-3
SE Louisiana Team Icon

SE Louisiana

 0-5 0-2 0-3 1-4 0-2 1-2 1-4 0-2 1-2
UTEP Team Icon

UTEP

 1-5 1-2 0-3 1-5 1-2 0-3 2-4 1-2 1-2
Savannah St Team Icon

Savannah St

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Win-Salem St Team Icon

Win-Salem St

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Bowie State Team Icon

Bowie State

 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Virginia State Team Icon

Virginia State

 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
SW Baptist Team Icon

SW Baptist

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Central Wash Team Icon

Central Wash

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
W. Oregon Team Icon

W. Oregon

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Shorter U Team Icon

Shorter U

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Delta State Team Icon

Delta State

 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
N. Greenville Team Icon

N. Greenville

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Edinboro U Team Icon

Edinboro U

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
CO Mesa Team Icon

CO Mesa

 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Tusculum (TN) Team Icon

Tusculum (TN)

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Miles Col Team Icon

Miles Col

 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Central St (OH) Team Icon

Central St (OH)

 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Morehouse Team Icon

Morehouse

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Lane Team Icon

Lane

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Tuskegee Team Icon

Tuskegee

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Taylor Team Icon

Taylor

 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Webber Intl Team Icon

Webber Intl

 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
VA Lynchburg Team Icon

VA Lynchburg

 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
West Florida 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Valparaiso Team Icon

Valparaiso

 1-3 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-0 1-0 1-0
Princeton Team Icon

Princeton

 2-1 1-1 1-0 0-3 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-2 0-1
Delaware St Team Icon

Delaware St

 1-4 0-0 0-3 0-3 0-0 0-3 2-1 0-0 2-1
Central Conn Team Icon

Central Conn

 1-3 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-1 0-2 3-0 1-0 2-0
Dayton Team Icon

Dayton

 2-3 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1
NC State Team Icon

NC State

 3-2 1-2 2-0 0-4-1 0-2-1 0-2 1-4 1-2 0-2
UTSA Team Icon

UTSA

 1-3 1-1 0-2 0-4 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2
NC A&T Team Icon

NC A&T

 1-3 0-1 1-2 0-4 0-1 0-3 1-3 0-1 1-2
Indiana St Team Icon

Indiana St

 0-4 0-1 0-3 0-4 0-1 0-3 3-1 0-1 3-0
Texas Southern Team Icon

Texas Southern

 1-4 0-1 0-3 0-4 0-1 0-3 3-1 1-0 2-1
Illinois Team Icon

Illinois

 2-3 2-1 0-2 0-5 0-3 0-2 2-2-1 1-2 1-0-1
Georgia Team Icon

Georgia

 5-0 4-0 1-0 0-5 0-4 0-1 2-3 1-3 1-0
St. Francis (PA) Team Icon

St. Francis (PA)

 1-4 0-1 1-3 0-5 0-1 0-4 2-3 1-0 1-3
Citadel Team Icon

Citadel

 0-5 0-2 0-3 0-5 0-2 0-3 4-1 2-0 2-1
Vanderbilt Team Icon

Vanderbilt

 2-4 2-2 0-2 0-6 0-4 0-2 5-0-1 4-0 1-0-1
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
