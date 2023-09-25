CU Parking Enforcement Doesn’t Mess Around.

The University of Colorado Police Department has once again grabbed headlines, and this time, it’s due to a rather conspicuous incident involving a white-and-gold Lamborghini parked in front of the Champions Center.

It probably won’t come as a shock to many that the owner of this Lamborghini was none other than Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

No Love For The Old Football Coach

On a Friday afternoon, Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram, sharing a brief 13-second video that captured the aftermath of what can only be described as the CUPD’s unwavering dedication to enforcing parking regulations. For anyone who’s ever left their vehicle unattended for more than a mere blink of an eye, you’re likely familiar with the sheer enthusiasm parking attendants seem to possess for their craft. While Deion Sanders might have changed the entire conversation around the lowly CU football program, it appears that these everyday champions of parking order, do not play favorites.

Colorado parking police ticketed Deion Sanders’ Lamborghini 😭💀 (via deionsandersjr/IG) pic.twitter.com/Wjaetd0eZD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2023

No Parking Pass For Prime

This incident raises some intriguing questions that warrant consideration. Does Coach Prime not possess a parking permit, or did he perhaps unintentionally leave it behind on his pristine all-white G-Wagon? Was there any intentionality behind CUPD’s choice to target him, perhaps to assert their parking authority? Or maybe they were mad about the outcome of the Oregon game? The million-dollar question remains: Will Prime willingly pay the parking ticket, or will the ever-loyal CU boosters step in to foot the $135 bill?

As this situation unfolds, it’s clear that this is a story in progress, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how it all pans out.