NCAAF

Colorado Football: Coach Prime’s White Lamborghini Ticketed, Booted On Campus

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
It’s Personal’: Deion Sanders Files For Four Trademarks At Colorado

CU Parking Enforcement Doesn’t Mess Around.

The University of Colorado Police Department has once again grabbed headlines, and this time, it’s due to a rather conspicuous incident involving a white-and-gold Lamborghini parked in front of the Champions Center.

It probably won’t come as a shock to many that the owner of this Lamborghini was none other than Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

No Love For The Old Football Coach

On a Friday afternoon, Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram, sharing a brief 13-second video that captured the aftermath of what can only be described as the CUPD’s unwavering dedication to enforcing parking regulations. For anyone who’s ever left their vehicle unattended for more than a mere blink of an eye, you’re likely familiar with the sheer enthusiasm parking attendants seem to possess for their craft. While Deion Sanders might have changed the entire conversation around the lowly CU football program, it appears that these everyday champions of parking order, do not play favorites.

No Parking Pass For Prime

This incident raises some intriguing questions that warrant consideration. Does Coach Prime not possess a parking permit, or did he perhaps unintentionally leave it behind on his pristine all-white G-Wagon? Was there any intentionality behind CUPD’s choice to target him, perhaps to assert their parking authority? Or maybe they were mad about the outcome of the Oregon game? The million-dollar question remains: Will Prime willingly pay the parking ticket, or will the ever-loyal CU boosters step in to foot the $135 bill?

As this situation unfolds, it’s clear that this is a story in progress, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how it all pans out.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Featured Featured Story Features NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
deion sanders 8

A Thursday Morning Incident Proves Colorado Buffs HC Deion Sanders Is Not Fearless After All

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 21 2023
NCAAF
USATSI_18980947
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 4
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 21 2023
NCAAF
21440503-1
Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 4
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 23 2023
NCAAF
Tom Brady Tell Shedeur Sanders To ‘Get His Ass’ In The Film Room’ After Buying Rolls Royce
Tom Brady Tell Shedeur Sanders To ‘Get His Ass’ In The Film Room’ After Buying Rolls Royce
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 20 2023
NCAAF
michael penix
2023 College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee, Alabama Fall in Week 4 Poll
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 20 2023
NCAAF
Syndication: York Daily Record
College Football: Who Are The Best And Worst Teams Against The Spread?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 19 2023
NCAAF
Shedeur Sanders, Tom Brady
Tom Brady Responds To Shedeur Sanders’ “Brady Mode” Postgame Comments
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top