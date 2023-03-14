NHL News and Rumors

Coyotes right winger Clayton Keller named NHL first star of the week

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes right winger Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the week from March 7-13. In four games, Keller had four goals and five assists for nine points. He was also a +6 with one game-winning goal, two power-play assists, 13 shots on goal, five blocked shots and two faceoff wins.

Three Multi-Point Games

Throughout the week, Keller had three games where he had more than one point. He had one goal and two assists for three points on March 7 in a 6-2 Coyotes win over the St. Louis Blues at the Mullett Arena. That was followed by two assists for two points on March 9 in a 4-1 Coyotes win over the Nashville Predators at the Mullett Arena, and two goals and one assist for three points on March 12 in a 5-4 Coyotes win over the Minnesota Wild at home as well.

Game-Winning Goal

Keller scored the game-winning goal on Sunday in the Coyotes win over the Wild. He notched the overtime winner from Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ontario, and Juuso Valimaki of Tampere, Finland with 51 seconds left in the extra period. It was Keller’s fourth game-winning goal of the season. The other three came in a 5-4 Coyotes win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 11, in a 5-4 Coyotes win over the New York Islanders on December 16, and in a 4-1 Coyotes win over the Vegas Golden Knights on January 22.

In the Coyotes win over the Flyers, Keller scored the overtime winner, like he did against the Wild. In the wins over the Flyers and Golden Knights, Keller also registered a hat trick.

2022-23 NHL season

In 2022-23, Keller has 29 goals and 40 assists for 69 points in 67 games. He is a -5 with 41 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 166 shots on goal, 19 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 13 hits, 43 takeaways, and 45 giveaways.

Arizona Coyotes NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
