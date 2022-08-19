Deshaun Watson gets 11 games, still not owning up to incident

Deshaun Watson has officially been suspended for 11 games and is going to be fined $5 million. On top of his suspension, he has still failed to admit what he did was wrong.

Deshaun Watson Suspension

Roger Goodell and the NFL had the following to say, according to NFL.com:

“Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. “This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.” “This fund will support the work of non-profit organizations across the country that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes,” the NFL said on Thursday.

Watson made comments about the situation, but still believes he didn’t commit any wrongdoing. He had the following to say, according to NFL.com:

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement on Thursday. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.” “I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone, and I’m continuing to stand on that,” Watson said. “But at the same time, I have to continue to push forward with my life and my career. For us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps and put pride to the side, and I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward, and I’ve always stood on not disrespecting or sexual assaulting anyone.”

Watson Has An Interesting Future

It’s going to be interesting to see how this affects Deshaun Watson’s career. Although this suspension is now over, he still has a few legal troubles that he’s going to have to deal with.