Five College Football Games Worth Watching

The College Bowl Games began on December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl. However, today is the first day where any of the Bowl games have significance and are worth watching. Let’s take a look at the five college football games over the next 10 days.

5) ReliaQuest Bowl–

On January 2, the Illinois Fighting Illini will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Both teams had a regular season record of eight wins and four losses, with the Bulldogs ranked 22nd. The reason to watch this matchup is because of Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown of London, Ontario, the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy winner. The award is presented to the best Canadian college football in the United States. This season Brown had 1643 rushing yards, the second most in the NCAA.

4) Cotton Bowl–

On January 2, the University of Southern California Trojans face the Tulane Green Wave in Dallas. Both teams are 11-2. This will be the opportunity for fans to see Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. In 13 games, Williams completed 296 passes in 448 attempts for 4075 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Trojans.

3) Peach Bowl–

On December 31, the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in Atlanta. The Bulldogs enter the game undefeated at 13-0, while the Buckeyes were 11-1. Ohio State’s only loss this season was their last game, when they got spanked 45-23 to Michigan on November 26.

2) Fiesta Bowl–

Also on New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines (13-0) face the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (12-1) in Glendale, Arizona. Like the Buckeyes, the Horned Frogs lost their last game they were involved in as they lost the Big 12 Championship Game by a score of 31-28 to Kansas State on December 3.

1) College Football Playoff National Championship–

The winners of the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl will play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on January 9. This will be the second College Football Playoff National Championship in the state of California. In 2019, Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California.