NCAA

Five College Football Games Worth Watching

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
caleb williams 3
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The College Bowl Games began on December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl. However, today is the first day where any of the Bowl games have significance and are worth watching. Let’s take a look at the five college football games over the next 10 days.

5) ReliaQuest Bowl–

On January 2, the Illinois Fighting Illini will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Both teams had a regular season record of eight wins and four losses, with the Bulldogs ranked 22nd. The reason to watch this matchup is because of Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown of London, Ontario, the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy winner. The award is presented to the best Canadian college football in the United States. This season Brown had 1643 rushing yards, the second most in the NCAA.

4) Cotton Bowl–

On January 2, the University of Southern California Trojans face the Tulane Green Wave in Dallas. Both teams are 11-2. This will be the opportunity for fans to see Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. In 13 games, Williams completed 296 passes in 448 attempts for 4075 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Trojans.

3) Peach Bowl–

On December 31, the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in Atlanta. The Bulldogs enter the game undefeated at 13-0, while the Buckeyes were 11-1. Ohio State’s only loss this season was their last game, when they got spanked 45-23 to Michigan on November 26.

2) Fiesta Bowl–

Also on New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines (13-0) face the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (12-1) in Glendale, Arizona. Like the Buckeyes, the Horned Frogs lost their last game they were involved in as they lost the Big 12 Championship Game by a score of 31-28 to Kansas State on December 3.

1) College Football Playoff National Championship–

The winners of the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl will play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on January 9. This will be the second College Football Playoff National Championship in the state of California. In 2019, Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California.

Topics  
NCAA
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NCAA

NCAA
Texas Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard Facing Assault Charges

Texas Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard Facing Assault Charges

Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 12 2022
NCAA
Brad Berry
How Does UND Hockey Fix Its Goaltending and Defense?
Author image Eric J. Burton  •  Dec 3 2022
NCAA
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
Three Undefeated College Teams to Play for a Conference Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 3 2022
NCAA
USATSI_19468296_168396541_lowres-2
Ohio State and Michigan to play in the biggest college football game of 2022
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 25 2022
NCAA
Olivia Pichardo Makes History As First Woman to Play Division-I Baseball.
Olivia Pichardo Is The First Ever Female Division I Baseball Player
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
NCAA
Tyler Kleven
UND Hockey: What Happened to Them?
Author image Eric J. Burton  •  Nov 20 2022
NCAA
USATSI_19367517_168396541_lowres-2
Four undefeated college football teams face opponents with winning records
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 19 2022
More News
Arrow to top