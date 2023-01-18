NCAAF

Five-Star QB Jaden Rashada Files For Release From Letter of Intent with Florida Gators After $13 Million NIL Deal Collapses

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
jaden rashada 2
Jaden Rashada committed to the Florida Gators after flipping from Miami in November. However, Rashada has now requested a release from his letter of intent after an apparent $13 million NIL deal fell through. The NIL deal Rashada signed with the Gator Collective did not come to fruition after the financial backing for the deal was pulled. The five-star quarterback was ranked as the second best QB and 27th overall in the 2023 college football recruiting class by ESPN.

Where’s His Money?

There is a lot of money to be made as a top-class student athlete in today’s environment. Jaden Rashada was looking to get some of that sweet NIL money and flipped from Miami Hurricanes to the Gators contingent on a $13 million deal funded by the Gator Collective. But Rashada did not enroll for his classes last week, and it was clear something was afoot.

The Gator Collective is a large booster group that helps student-athletes with their NIL deals. Collectives are becoming almost mandatory for recruiting with Florida having one of the largest in the country. It is run by former baseball player Eddie Rojas.

“I would venture to say the Gator Collective is paying more guaranteed money than any group in the country,” Rojas said in April. “When I write a contract, I want to make sure that we actually have the money in our account.”

Rashada Files For Release from LOI

The reason why the Gator Collective reneged is still unknown, but a report from The Athletic states that the collective could face litigation even after offering a new seven figure deal to Rashada.

With the deal up in the air, Rashada has asked the NCAA if he can be released from his letter of intent which he signed in December. Florida have 30 days to respond from Tuesday when the paperwork was filed.

“We’re in constant talks with Florida in regards to his enrollment,” Rashada’s father, Harlen said. “But I’d like to think if he’s not enrolled by Friday there will be some challenges there to proceed as planned.”

Rashada would have liked his chances of a starting gig at Florida next season. Starter Anthony Richardson has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, his back up Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team after being arrested on child pornography charges. He still might get his chance there, but it is looking increasingly likely that some other school will get the talented QB on their roster.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

