A Huge Signing for FSU

Florida State University received exciting news on Saturday evening when five-star prospect KJ Bolden, ranked No. 16 overall on the 2024 ESPN 300 list, announced his commitment to the Seminoles. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Bolden showcased his versatility in high school, playing both safety and wide receiver for Buford High School. However, he is expected to transition to the defensive back position at the collegiate level.

Florida State earns commitment from five-star Buford athlete K.J. Bolden #GwinnettFB https://t.co/QLcgpUCIrP pic.twitter.com/hCxdL9wqfi — Gwinnett Daily Post (@GDPsports) August 5, 2023

‘Noles Keep on Adding

Bolden’s commitment adds to Florida State’s impressive recruiting haul for the 2024 cycle. He becomes the eighth recruit from the ESPN 300 list to join the Seminoles, signifying a strong and competitive recruiting effort by the program.

The decision to commit to Florida State was not an easy one for Bolden, as he had enticing offers from other football powerhouses, including Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, and Ohio State. Ohio State had been optimistic about its chances with Bolden after his official visit in June. However, in a surprising turn of events, Bolden opted to join Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over other top-tier programs.

Bolden’s talent and potential have made him a highly sought-after recruit. He is widely regarded as the top safety and the seventh overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. His commitment to Florida State represents a significant win for the Seminoles in the competitive world of college football recruiting.

The No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2024 K.J. Bolden going through drills at Hustle Inc’s tryouts today. @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/9dhVDHAiLA — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) January 22, 2022

Buckeyes Felt Confident Following Bolden’s Visit

Ohio State, which had set its sights on Bolden as a top target at the safety position, missed out on the opportunity to secure his commitment. The Buckeyes are actively seeking multiple safeties for their 2024 class, but they face tough competition from other schools for the remaining uncommitted prospects.

Even though Bolden chose Florida State, Ohio State is still in the running for another standout prospect from his high school team. Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, a teammate of Bolden, is set to announce his commitment on August 22. The Buckeyes are considered the favorites to land Houston, offering hope for a positive outcome in their recruiting efforts at Buford High School.

KJ Bolden’s commitment to Florida State represents a major victory for the Seminoles’ recruiting efforts, bolstering their future roster with a highly-talented prospect. Ohio State, while missing out on Bolden, remains focused on securing top talent and continues to pursue other high-profile recruits to strengthen its 2024 class. The competition among college football programs for these elite prospects remains intense, and each commitment has the potential to shape the landscape of the sport for years to come.