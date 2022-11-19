NCAA

Four undefeated college football teams face opponents with winning records

Jeremy Freeborn
On Saturday, the four undefeated College Football teams left during the 2022 season will face opponents with winning records. Number one seed Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) faces the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) in SEC action, number two seed Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) faces the Maryland Terrapins (6-4), the number three seed Michigan Wolverines (10-0) plays the University of Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3), and the number four seed Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (10-0) plays Baylor University Bears (6-4).

Could Michigan be challenged by the nation’s leading rusher?

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will play against each other next weekend in the biggest college football game of the year. However, both teams have some work to do against tricky opponents on Saturday before they face each other. The Wolverines are having to face the nation’s leading rusher in Chase Brown of London, Ontario, Canada. Brown is one of the best Canadian college football players to play in the United States of all time, and is the second Canadian high-performance running back who has shined in the United States at the university level in recent memory. Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard of Edmonton, Alberta, shined for Oklahoma State University from 2018 to 2020. In 33 games, he had 585 carries for 3459 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.

Horned Frogs challenged as of late

The Horned Frogs may be undefeated, but they have not blown out any opponents over the last six weeks. They have defeated Kansas 38-31 on October 8, Oklahoma State 43-40 in overtime on October 15, Kansas State 38-28 on October 22, West Virginia 41-31 on October 29, Texas Tech 34-24 on November 5, and Texas 17-10 on November 12.

Bulldogs and Buckeyes expected to role

There is a reason why Georgia and Ohio State are ranked first and second in the country. Both teams have great depth. Last week, for the Bulldogs it was wide receiver’s Ladd McConkey’s time to shine. Despite being designated as a wide receiver, he had 70 rushing yards to lead Georgia on the ground in a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. McConkey also led the Bulldogs with 71 receiving yards.

Ohio State meanwhile surpassed the half-century mark last week in a 56-14 win over Indiana. C.J. Stroud had five touchdown passes, as he completed 17 of 28 passes for 297 yards. Marvin Harrison Jr. had seven catches for 135 yards, while two Buckeyes eclipsed 100 yards rushing–Miyan Williams had 147 yards rushing, and Dallan Hayden had 102 yards rushing.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
