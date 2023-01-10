NCAAF

Georgia Players Eat Chicken Wings on Sideline During CFP National Championship Win Against TCU

David Evans
georgia wings
Everything came pretty easy for Georgia in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship win against TCU. In the middle of the 65-7 thumping, they even managed to get their hands on some chicken wings, and enjoyed them on sideline during the game.

Bulldogs O-Line Enjoy Victory Wings During the Game

During Monday night’s CFP National Championship Game, a plate of chicken wings found its way to the Georgia Bulldogs bench. It did not take long for the players to start chowing down on the wings as the game was ongoing.

A video emerged on Twitter showing running back Kendall Milton being handed a plate of wings from the crowd which he proceeds to hand to his offensive line. With the game well in hand, the Georgia players enjoy the wings which must have tasted that extra bit special knowing that they were about to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season.

At one point during the video, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, Sedrick Van Pran, wearing number 63, can be seen taking a bite out of a wing while smiling at the camera. However, he eats it more like a quarterback, taking just a nibble, rather than the mouthful you would expect from a sizable human. His teammate Xavier Truss, wearing 73 can also be seen sitting on the bench eating from the plate.

We have often heard stories of NFL quarterbacks buying gifts for their offensive line, but this rather unusual gift from Kendall Milton to his offensive line is one of the more quirky things we have witnessed on (or just off) a football field.

While there have been some cries of how disrespectful this is on social media, it seems to us like it is just a few kids out there having fun, while successfully playing the sport they love.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
