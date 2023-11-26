Georgia sets SEC record for longest consecutive winning streak

The University of Georgia Bulldogs made SEC history on Saturday for the longest winning streak in the conference’s history. They have won 29 straight games and broke the previous record previously set by the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

How did the Bulldogs make SEC history?

The Bulldogs defeated the University of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 31-23. Kendall Milton of Clovis, California was the star for Georgia as he had 18 rushes for 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Interestingly, the eight-point win for the Bulldogs was their smallest margin of victory all season long.

When was the Bulldogs’s last SEC loss?

The Bulldogs last loss came on December 4, 2021 in a 41-24 defeat at the hands of the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship in Atlanta. Georgia got revenge as they won the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, went undefeated in winning the 2022 National Championship, and are undefeated again in 2023. In the streak, they won two games in the 2021 season, 15 games in 2022, and 12 games in 2023. The Bulldogs will next play the Crimson Tide at the 2023 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on November 25.

When did the Crimson Tide win 28 straight?

The Crimson Tide won 28 straight NCAA games twice. The first time came from 1978 to 1980, and the second time came from 1991 to 1993.

What school set the NCAA record?

The school with the longest streak of National Collegiate Athletic Association football wins belongs to the University of Oklahoma Sooners. They won 47 straight games from 1953 to 1957.

Other notable result on Saturday

Let’s not kid ourselves. The Bulldogs came away with an impressive win over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. However, it was not the biggest game of the day, and was not even remotely close. What we saw at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan was purely fabulous. There, two undefeated teams battled it out with the University of Michigan beating the University of Ohio State 30-24. With the loss, it may be challenging for the Buckeyes to get into a playoff game, with the University of Florida State and the University of Washington still undefeated too.