Hank Goldberg Picks for Preakness 2022 | Preakness Expert Picks

Bet on Preakness 2022 in Canada

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 21; Hank Goldberg’s picks, odds, bets and predictions are available below. The event is taking place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, and this is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. This race is the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

Also, the track distance is 9.5 furlongs (1 3/16 miles). This race was first inaugurated on May 27, 1873. No more than 14 horses are allowed to compete. This year, the field consists of nine horses. BetOnline odds and Hank Goldberg’s picks are below.

Let’s go over all the Tipster_X picks for Preakness 2022 along with where to find the best Preakness odds for each horse at Pimlico Race Course.

Below are Hank Goldberg picks for this weekend’s Preakness.

Simplification (6-1) at BetOnline

In every race, it’s important to have some perceived value. At +900 odds, simplification offers some upside. Simplification finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby, and had a good opportunity to win the race, but wasn’t close to the rail on the final turn. Simplification was also the first horse to go to Pimlico to train for the Preakness once the Kentucky Derby wrapped up.

Epicenter (6-5 odds) at BetOnline

Epicenter is the clear-cut favorite to win the Preakness Stakes, and Hank Goldberg is respecting the name. This horse probably should have won the Kentucky Derby, but Rich Strike’s improbably come-from-behind victory put a pin in that. With a good race at the Kentucky Derby in this horses back pocket, Hank thinks he can replicate that and wind up as the winner this time around.

Early Voting (7-2) at BetOnline

Early Voting’s trainer, Chad Brown, bypassed the Kentucky Derby to prep his horse for the Preakness. He did the same thing in 2017 with Cloud Computing in 2017, who ended up winning the race. Hank thinks this strategy has a chance to work again, and is looking towards Early Voting as a solid value pick at 7-2 odds.

Robert Coles

Born and raised in New York, Robert's (@rcoles0206) fandom lies with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Jets and New York Yankees. He graduated from Colgate University with a degree in History and Political Science, and has taken the skills learned the from his historical research into getting an edge in the betting markets.
Born and raised in New York, Robert's (@rcoles0206) fandom lies with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Jets and New York Yankees. He graduated from Colgate University with a degree in History and Political Science, and has taken the skills learned the from his historical research into getting an edge in the betting markets.
