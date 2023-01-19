Juraj Slafkovsky out three months with a lower body injury

Montreal Canadiens first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky of Kosice, Slovakia will miss the next three months with a left knee injury according to Rogers Sportsnet. The rookie left winger will not require surgery however. Slafkovsky is in fact one of two Canadiens out long term with a left knee injury. The other is center Jake Evans of Toronto, Ontario, who is projected to be out eight to 10 weeks with an injury he suffered on Saturday in a 2-1 Canadiens loss to the New York Islanders. Slafkovsky’s injury seemed to have happened on Sunday, in a 2-1 Canadiens win over the New York Rangers.

Slafkovsky in 2022-23

In 2022-23, his first in the NHL, Slafkovsky has four goals and six assists for 10 points. He is a -13 with 33 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 42 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 53 hits, 12 takeaways. and 13 giveaways. Slafkovsky’s power-play goal came on October 29 in a 7-4 Canadiens win over the St. Louis Blues. He scored from Chris Wideman of St. Louis, Missouri and Brendan Gallagher of Edmonton, Alberta at 13:05 of the second period and tied the game at three at the time. Slafkovsky’s power-play assist came on a goal by defenseman Arber Xhekaj of Hamilton, Ontario. Xhekaj has the distinction of being the best NHL player all-time whose name begins with the letter X as he has 13 points (five goals and eight assists).

Evans in 2022-23

In 2022-23, Evans has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 43 games. He is a -8 with 20 penalty minutes, one power-play point, 42 shots on goal, 30 blocked shots, 22 hits, 15 takeaways and 22 giveaways. The power-play goal came on December 23, 2022 in a 4-2 Canadiens loss to the Dallas Stars. Evans’s other goal came on January 12 in a 4-3 Canadiens win over the Nashville Predators.

Canadiens struggling in 2022-23

Montreal is last in the Atlantic Division. They have a record of 19 wins, 23 regulation losses and three losses in extra time for 41 points.