Kirill Kaprizov records fourth career NHL hat trick

Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia recorded his fourth career National Hockey League hat trick. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Wild win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

When and How did Kaprizov score thrice?

Kaprizov tied the game at one with two minutes and 17 seconds left in the first period. He scored from defenseman Alex Goligoski of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Marco Rossi of Feldkirch, Austria. Kaprizov then put the Wild up 2-1 from Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts and Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden at 6:18 of the second period. Then with two minutes and one second left, Kaprizov put the Wild up 4-2 with an empty netter from Brock Faber of Maple Grove, Minnesota. All three of Kaprizov’s goals were even strength. He scored a goal for Minnesota in each period.

Kaprizov in 2023-24

Kaprizov has 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 39 games. He is a +4 with 20 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 131 shots on goal, 20 blocked shots, 19 hits, 15 takeaways, and 39 giveaways.

Kaprizov’s prior hat tricks

This was Kaprizov’s first hat trick this season. The first came in a 4-0 Wild shutout win over the Arizona Coyotes on March 12, 2021. The second came in a 6-2 Wild win over the St. Louis Blues on May 4, 2022. Kaprizov’s second NHL hat trick came in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, specifically, game two of the first round, a series the Wild would lose in six games. Then Kaprizov scored thrice in a 3-2 Minnesota win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26, 2023. This was a rare game where Kaprizov scored all three goals for Minnesota.

Second straight offensive outburst for the Wild

This was the second straight game where the Wild crossed the goal line with a shot with regularity. On Friday, they defeated the Florida Panthers 6-4. Kaprizov had three points in that game too as he had two goals and one assist.