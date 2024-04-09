Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week from the week from April 1 to 7, 2024. In four games, Kucherov had one goal and nine assists for 10 points. The week was also memorable for Kucherov according to nhl.com because the Lightning clinched their seventh consecutive playoff spot.

More of Kucherov’s statistics from April 1-7

In addition to the 10 points, Kucherov had five power-play points, 14 shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots. He also had a zero plus/minus rating and had zero penalty minutes.

Kucherov’s lone goal

Kucherov’s lone goal came on April 4 in a 7-4 Lightning win over the Montreal Canadiens. Kucherov scored on the power-play from Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta and Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario at 17:45 of the second period. At the time, the Lightning went up 6-2.

Who did Kucherov set up for the nine Lightning goals?

Kucherov had a secondary assist on a goal by Stamkos in 4-2 Lightning loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 1. In the Lightning’s next game, Kucherov had three assists in a 4-1 Lightning win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 3. He set up Victor Hedman of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden to open the scoring at 10:03 of the first period, Point with the game-winner at 2:54 of the second period to put the Lightning up 2-1, and Nick Paul of Mississauga, Ontario to close out the scoring with five minutes and 41 seconds left in the third period.

Then in the Lightning win over the Canadiens, Kucherov set up Paul and Stamkos, who scored into an empty net. Paul scored on the power-play at 9:45 of the first period to tie the game at one. Kucherov then completed the week by recording two assists on two goals by Stamkos and another helper on a goal by Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec in a 5-4 Lightning loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 6.

Kucherov in 2023-24

Kucherov has 43 goals and 93 assists for a NHL high 136 points in 76 games. He is a +8 with 22 penalty minutes, 51 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 296 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 33 blocked shots, 43 hits, 56 takeaways, and 93 giveaways.

In the Playoffs

The Lightning are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 93 points. They have a record of 43 wins, 27 regulation losses and seven losses in extra time.