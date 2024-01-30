NHL News and Rumors

Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov named NHL First Star of the Week

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia is the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the week from January 22-28, 2024. In three games, he had four goals and five assists for nine points. This is the second time this season that Kucherov has been the NHL First Star of the Week. He was previously honoured during the week from December 4-10. In that time period, he had four goals and three assists for seven points in four games.

Kucherov’s Nine Point Week

Kucherov opened the week with three goals and one assist for four points in a 6-3 Lightning win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 23. He followed that up with one goal and two assists for three points on January 25 in a 6-3 Lightning win over the Arizona Coyotes and two assists on January 27 in a 6-3 Lightning win over the New Jersey Devils. It is interesting that the Lightning offense is highly potent at the moment, as they have won all three games by identical scorelines of 6-3, and have outscored their opponents during that time 18-9.

In addition to the nine points, Kucherov was a +7, with three power-play points, 16 shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot. The blocked shot came in the Lightning win over the Flyers.

First Hat Trick of the Season

Kucherov’s hat trick on January 23 against the Flyers was his first of the season and fifth of his career. Kucherov scored a goal in each period (even strength, on the power-play and into an empty net), and also set up Michael Eyssimont of Littleton, Colorado with the game-winning goal in the third period.

Kucherov in 2023-24

Kucherov leads the NHL with 53 assists and 85 points. He also has 32 goals and is a +5 with 12 penalty minutes, 37 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 210 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 21 hits, 42 takeaways, and 64 giveaways.

Lightning in 2023-24

Tampa Bay is currently in third place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 27 wins, 18 regulation losses and five losses in extra time. They have 59 points.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18297168_168396541_lowres-2

New York Rangers Filip Chytil out for the season with a concussion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser collects sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild
Avalanche sign left winger Zach Parise
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
lemieux-gretzky
NHL players with the most four-goal regular season games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 25 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov records fourth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top