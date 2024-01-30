Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov named NHL First Star of the Week

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia is the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the week from January 22-28, 2024. In three games, he had four goals and five assists for nine points. This is the second time this season that Kucherov has been the NHL First Star of the Week. He was previously honoured during the week from December 4-10. In that time period, he had four goals and three assists for seven points in four games.

Kucherov’s Nine Point Week

Kucherov opened the week with three goals and one assist for four points in a 6-3 Lightning win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 23. He followed that up with one goal and two assists for three points on January 25 in a 6-3 Lightning win over the Arizona Coyotes and two assists on January 27 in a 6-3 Lightning win over the New Jersey Devils. It is interesting that the Lightning offense is highly potent at the moment, as they have won all three games by identical scorelines of 6-3, and have outscored their opponents during that time 18-9.

In addition to the nine points, Kucherov was a +7, with three power-play points, 16 shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot. The blocked shot came in the Lightning win over the Flyers.

First Hat Trick of the Season

Kucherov’s hat trick on January 23 against the Flyers was his first of the season and fifth of his career. Kucherov scored a goal in each period (even strength, on the power-play and into an empty net), and also set up Michael Eyssimont of Littleton, Colorado with the game-winning goal in the third period.

Kucherov in 2023-24

Kucherov leads the NHL with 53 assists and 85 points. He also has 32 goals and is a +5 with 12 penalty minutes, 37 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 210 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 21 hits, 42 takeaways, and 64 giveaways.

Lightning in 2023-24

Tampa Bay is currently in third place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 27 wins, 18 regulation losses and five losses in extra time. They have 59 points.