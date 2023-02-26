NHL News and Rumors

Linus Ullmark becomes the 13th goalie in NHL history to be registered with a goal

Jeremy Freeborn
National Hockey League history was made on Saturday night as Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden became the 13th goaltender ever to be registered with a goal. He accomplished the feat as he scored into an empty net in a 3-1 Bruins win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ullmark’s goal was unassisted and came with 48 seconds left in regulation time.

Who are the other dozen goalies to be registered with a goal?

Twelve other goalies have been registered with a NHL goal, with New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur of Montreal, Quebec and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ron Hextall of Brandon, Manitoba being registered with multiple goals over the years. Brodeur has scored thrice and Hextall has scored twice. The other 10 goalies to have been registered with a goal are New York Islanders goaltender Billy Smith of Perth, Ontario, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood of Peace River, Alberta, Ottawa Senators goaltender Damian Rhodes of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jose Theodore of Laval, Quebec, San Jose Sharks goaltender Evgeni Nabakov of Moscow, Russia, Buffalo Sabres goaltender Mika Noronen of Tampere, Finland, Nashville Predators goaltender Chris Mason of Red Deer, Alberta, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Phoenix Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith of Kingston, Ontario, and Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne of Kempele, Finland.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

It has simply been an amazing season for Ullmark. He has a record of 30 wins, four regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. He has a goals against average of 1.86, save percentage of .938 and two shutouts. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins, has the lowest goals against average, best save percentage, and now leads the NHL in goals among goaltenders.

Best team in the NHL

With the win, the Bruins improved to a record of 45 wins, eight regulation losses and five losses in extra time. Their 95 points are the best in the NHL.

Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
