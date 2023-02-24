NCAAF

Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Salary, Net Worth, and Contract

David Evans
Jim Harbaugh has become a household name in the world of college football since his arrival at the University of Michigan in 2015. Despite not yet winning a national championship, he has taken the Wolverines to two successive college football playoffs, won back-to-back Big Ten titles in the last two years, and has proven himself to be one of the top coaches in the game. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at his current salary, contract, and net worth.

Jim Harbaugh’s Salary and Contract

Harbaugh’s arrival at Michigan in 2015 was a game-changer for the program. He has consistently led the Wolverines to winning seasons and has taken the team to two successive College Football Playoffs, despite losing in the semi-final on both occasions. Harbaugh has also won back-to-back Big Ten titles in the last two years, cementing his status as one of the top coaches in college football.

Harbaugh’s current salary is in the region of $7.1 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. However, Harbaugh has signed new deals in each of the last two years and is expected to sign a new contract again soon.

The most recent deal Harbaugh signed was a $36.7 million five-year deal signed in February 2022. His current contract expires at the end of the 2026 season.

Incentives are included in Harbaugh’s contract, which could add up to significant sums of money. These include:

  • National Chamionship – $1 million
  • Big Ten Championship – $1 million
  • College Football Playoff Appearance – $500,000
  • Big Ten East Title – $500,000
  • New Year’s Six Bowl Game – $200,000

Jim Harbaugh’s Net Worth

Jim Harbaugh’s net worth is believed to be in the region of $40 million. This is a result of his successful career as an NFL player and a coach. Before becoming a coach, Harbaugh played in the NFL for 14 seasons. Harbaugh’s NFL career with six different teams including the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts led to a healthy bank balance.

His career as a coach continued to build his wealth and he has been highly successful in a coaching capacity.

He has coached for multiple NFL teams, including as head coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, his tenure with the Michigan Wolverines has been marked by consistent success.

In 2011, Harbaugh signed a $25 million five-year deal with the 49ers. Despite a successful tenure in San Francisco, Harbaugh accepted the head coaching role at Michigan in 2015.

Since his arrival at Michigan, Harbaugh has consistently led the Wolverines to winning seasons. Furthermore, he has taken the team to two successive college football playoffs earning millions more doing so.

As Jim Harbaugh continues to make a name for himself in the world of college football, his financial success serves as a reminder of the hard work and dedication he has put into the sport. With a net worth of $40 million and counting, Jim Harbaugh is truly one of the most successful coaches in college football today.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

