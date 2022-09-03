Mike’s Met of the Month, August 2022: Mark Canha

August was a strong month for the New York Mets, who weathered a tough schedule to maintain their grip on first place in the National League East. The return of Jacob deGrom was a boon to the Mets’ rotation as he went 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts while Max Scherzer nearly matched him by going 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA. Edwin Diaz continued his brilliant campaign while Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil put together strong performances at the plate. There can only be one Met of the Month for August, however, and this month’s award goes to outfielder Mark Canha.

After being a secondary contributor for most of the season, Canha got red-hot in August, hitting .292 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs in just 72 at-bats. Canha delivered arguably the Mets’ most clutch performance of the season in Philadelphia on August 21, slugging two home runs, including the game-winner in the ninth off David Robertson to help the Mets pick up their best come-from-behind win. There is no doubt that Canha’s heroics helped the Mets at points where some of their most productive hitters were in slumps.

Previous Mets of the Month:

April: SP Tylor Megill

May: 1B Pete Alonso

June: SP Taijuan Walker

July: RP Edwin Diaz