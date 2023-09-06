News

Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ESPN Mina Kimes

Mina Kimes, a football analyst and podcaster for ESPN, has signed a contract extension to remain with the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” NY Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday.

Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN

According to Marchand’s report, Kimes has signed an extension with ESPN that will pay her a little more than $1.7 million annually.

Kimes has a separate deal for her podcast, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, with Omaha Productions. ESPN has a partnership with ESPN.

Kimes has also signed a deal with Meadowlark Media, with her appearing weekly on Dan LeBatard’s show.

Overall, Kimes’ annual earnings will exceed $2 million.

Mina Kimes Remains A Valuable Member Of ESPN

Kimes is one of ESPN’s best analysts, so keeping her with the network was a priority. Marchand reports that ESPN executives were nervous they would lose Kimes when her deal expired at the end of the year.

The number of years on Kimes’ deal is unknown. However, ESPN has been looking to sign their top talent through 2026-2027, when Disney will air the Super Bowl on ABC.

Kimes will continue to serve as an analyst on NFL Live and make appearances on other ESPN shows.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
ESPN News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Aryna Sabalenka

Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2023
News
Jimmy Buffett
Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
News
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Still Waiting for Right Opportunity
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
FS1 Undisputed Skip Bayless
Watch: Skip Bayless Can’t Get A Word In On Undisputed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 28 2023
News
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Leads All-Around After Day 1 Of US Gymnastics Championships
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top