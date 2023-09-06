Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN

Mina Kimes, a football analyst and podcaster for ESPN, has signed a contract extension to remain with the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” NY Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday.

NEWS: Mina Kimes signs massive new deal to stay at ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XTdwaFD4DD — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 6, 2023

According to Marchand’s report, Kimes has signed an extension with ESPN that will pay her a little more than $1.7 million annually.

Kimes has a separate deal for her podcast, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, with Omaha Productions. ESPN has a partnership with ESPN.

Kimes has also signed a deal with Meadowlark Media, with her appearing weekly on Dan LeBatard’s show.

Overall, Kimes’ annual earnings will exceed $2 million.

BREAKING: Mina Kimes is joining Meadowlark Media. Barrett Sports Media confirms she will make weekly appearances on @LeBatardShow. https://t.co/FxFYhBvofR — Barrett Sports Media (@BSMStaff) September 6, 2023

Kimes is one of ESPN’s best analysts, so keeping her with the network was a priority. Marchand reports that ESPN executives were nervous they would lose Kimes when her deal expired at the end of the year.

The number of years on Kimes’ deal is unknown. However, ESPN has been looking to sign their top talent through 2026-2027, when Disney will air the Super Bowl on ABC.

Kimes will continue to serve as an analyst on NFL Live and make appearances on other ESPN shows.

