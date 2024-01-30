New York Rangers Filip Chytil out for the season with a concussion

New York Rangers centre Filip Chytil of Kromeriz, Czech Republic is out for the rest of the 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season with a “suspected concussion” according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press on Sunday. Chytil has not played for the Rangers since November 2 when the Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.

How did Chytil suffer the injury?

Chytil suffered a concussion on a bodycheck from Hurricanes right winger Jesper Fast of Nassjo, Sweden. Chytil had returned to practice earlier in the week, but suffered a subsequent fall. After further evaluation, it was determined that Chytil would not play any more games for the Rangers the remainder of the season.

Chytil in 2023-24

In 10 games this season, Chytil had zero goals and six assists for six points in 10 games. He had four penalty minutes, one power-play point, 22 shots on goal, 29 faceoff wins, four blocked shots, four hits, three takeaways and two giveaways. Chytil’s power-play point came in a 3-1 Rangers win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on October 24. Chytil helped set up Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec with a secondary assist, which tied the game at one goal apiece at the time.

Two Multi-Point Games

Chtytil had three assists in a 4-1 Rangers win over the Seattle Kraken on October 21. In this game, he helped set up Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia twice and Lafreniere once. Chytil also had two assists in the aforementioned win over Calgary on October 24. In addition to setting up Lafreniere, Chytil set up defenseman Erik Gustafsson of Nynashamn, Sweden with three minutes and seven seconds left in the third period to close out the scoring.

Breakout 2022-23 NHL season

Chytil had the best season of his career in 2022-23. He had 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points in 74 games. He was a +15 with 30 penalty minutes, five power-play points, four game-winning goals, 177 shots on goal, 251 faceoff wins, 38 blocked shots, 36 hits, 30 takeaways, and 35 giveaways.

First in the Metropolitan Division

The Rangers are first in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 30 wins, 16 regulation losses and three losses in extra time for 63 points. They have two more points than the second place Hurricanes.