NHL Eastern Conference playoff race heating up

One of the biggest stories in the National Hockey League at the moment is the tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. While the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning have already clinched a playoff spot, there are seven teams battling for the final two spots.

Who are the seven teams?

The seven teams are the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals. The Red Wings and Sabres are in the Atlantic Division and the Islanders, Penguins, Flyers, Devils, and Capitals are in the Metropolitan Division.

What two teams are in now?

If the season was over today, the two teams that would make the playoffs are the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 85 points and the Penguins are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 83 points. The Penguins moved into a playoff spot temporarily on Saturday with an emotional 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Penguins had the commanding 4-1 lead only to see the Lightning tie the game at four. Pittsburgh then scored the game-winning goal with five minutes and 28 seconds left on a goal by Michael Bunting of Scarborough, Ontario.

Where do the other five teams stand?

The Philadelphia Flyers have 82 points, the same number as the Penguins, but are in ninth place because they have played one more game than their Pennsylvania state rivals. Philadelphia lost a tough game on Saturday, as they could not stop the Blue Jackets defensemen from scoring goals in a 6-2 loss. The Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals are only one point back of the Penguins with 82 points. Meanwhile, the Sabres have 79 points and the Devils have 78 points.