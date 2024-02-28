Dylan Larkin created a turnover and immediately recognized an opportunity. Skating with the Detroit Red Wings’ captain, Alex DeBrincat hustled down the far wing, while Patrick Kane trailed the action and quarterbacked the 3-on-2 mismatch in coverage.

Playing “tic-tac-toe,” Larkin passed back to Kane near the blue line. Reading the play, he returned the puck to Larkin, who spotted DeBrincat open for a cross-ice one-timer, highlighting the 8-3 victory over the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Fueled by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s two goals and Lucas Raymond’s goal and two assists, the Red Wings (33-20-6), who have won six straight games, flexed their NHL playoff muscle by scoring a season-high eight times against the overmatched Capitals (27-22-9).

With the Toronto Maple Leafs losing to the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-2, Tuesday the Red Wings increased their lead for the No. 1 Wild Card position to three points. The Red Wings have not qualified for the postseason since 2016.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Red Wings looking like they will reward their patient fans with a trip to the playoffs and the crowd appeared primed for spring hockey again …

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/vDO4qRPhid — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 28, 2024

Targeting the longest winning streak of general manager Steve Yzerman’s tenure, the Red Wings appeared confident and loose during Tuesday morning’s skate …

The Capitals were staying loose outside the locker room over an hour before the opening faceoff, but they couldn’t control everything …

filming pregame soccer includes close calls with the ball and the wall pic.twitter.com/VBzT8Lx0ck — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 27, 2024

Gostisbehere, who was named the game’s No. 1 star, opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period with his first goal in 25 games …

Shayne Gostisbehere breaks his scoring slump and gives the Red Wings the early lead. 👻🐻 pic.twitter.com/ov9TB9yvCm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2024

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson channeled his inner-Taylor Swift during a first-period break at Little Caesars Arena …

Aidan Hutchinson out here endearing himself (more, if that’s possible) to the fans tonight pic.twitter.com/ETXKjrh2Pr — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 28, 2024

A few moments after Hutchinson revved up the home crowd, Raymond made it 2-0 at 16:20 of the opening frame. The goal was Raymond’s 17, which tied last season’s total …

That release from Lucas Raymond. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ungbu80CDO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2024

In his third season, Raymond, 21, is already making a mark on the Original Six franchise. With 57 career goals, the left winger ranks fourth in the most markers before their 22nd birthday. The 2020 fourth overall draft pick trails Stever Yzerman (114), Gordie Howe (70) and Marcel Dionne (68). Raymond’s birthday is March 28 …

Folks, I think Lucas Raymond is becoming a superstar before our very eyes #LGRW pic.twitter.com/XLcS1hQ4GX — 🍑 is trying his best (@msupeach) February 28, 2024

With a career-high 11 goals and 24 points, depth center Joe Veleno, who also drew an assist on Gostisbehere’s game-opening tally, appears to be adapting to a grinding role in his fourth season. He has three multi-point efforts this season …

Joe Veleno gives the Red Wings a 3-1 lead with his 11th!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/wzDGc75fnN — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 28, 2024

Gostisbehere contributed his second tally at 9:01 of the second frame. The defenseman’s ninth goal came via a Raymond primary helper. It marked Raymond’s 15th multi-point game this season and fourth in six outings …

Who ordered another round of Ghosty Snipes?! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/lNlztuCb5K — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 28, 2024

The Capitals playoff chances appear to be dwindling, but they briefly attempted to rally when Michael Sgarbossa connected to cut their deficit to 4-2 with 3:42 remaining in th middle frame. It would be as close as the Caps would come …

Michael Sgarbossa spins and finishes off Carlson's rebound, bringing Washington within 2!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/IHbolbnBZe — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 28, 2024

The Red Wings reclaimed the momentum with 13 seconds remaining in the second period and the Red Wings killing a penalty, J.T. Compher capped a break with Andrew Copp. It was the Red Wings’ seventh short-handed goal this season …

Down 5-2 after 40 minutes, some disillusioned Capitals fans hoped management would pull off a big trade …

Washington has recalled T Hershey Bears and assigned T Washington Capitals to the AHL pic.twitter.com/O9kVDh6sok — Will 🤘 (@JohnCarlsongang) February 28, 2024

The Red Wings didn’t let up as Robby Fabbri scored on a tip-in with the man-advantage, 4:31 in the final frame. The Red Wings have collected at least one power-play goal in 14 of their past 16 outings …

Patrick Kane feeds Robby Fabbri, making it 6-2 Red Wings 🔥#LGRW pic.twitter.com/m55YKG8EgI — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 28, 2024

Kane earned the primary assist with a pin-point pass to Fabbri …

Patrick Kane, still one of the best passers in the NHL. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/pbxdimKTCm — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 28, 2024

With two assists Tuesday, Kane extended his point-scoring streak to nine games. It marked his 11th career point streak of nine games or more …

Patrick Kane assisted on two of eight @DetroitRedWings goals tonight and extended his point streak to nine games, placing his name alongside some franchise greats in the process.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HRiCZxGnzw pic.twitter.com/LBAE5hjzl4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2024

The top trio of DeBrincat-Larkin-Kane made the third-period break look easy …

One-timing Raymond’s second assist, Larkin capped Tuesday’s scoring with his team-leading 26th goal of the season …

Final score: Red Wings 8, Capitals 3 …