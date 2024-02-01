The Ottawa Senators entered the NHL All-Star break with momentum after earning a 3-2 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

The Red Wings, who enjoyed a resurgent January, earned a standings point, pulled into an Eastern Conference Wild Card tie with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both clubs possess 58 points, but the Maple Leafs have three games in hand.

The Senators moved into a tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets for last place in the conference. Both squads have recorded 42 points, but the Senators have played three fewer matches.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Senators controlling the play throughout the opening 2:55 of the extra stanza and eventually recorded the game-winner on Shane Pinto’s second goal of the season.

With seven points in 10 games against the Senators, Lucas Raymond looked like a player to watch Wednesday night …

Considering the bad blood that has developed between Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Mathieu Joseph made the Senators’ skater another player to watch …

#Sens Mathieu Joseph vs DET since being traded to Ottawa 👀 8 GP

3 G

8 A

11 PTS

+12

13 PIMs Is that why Red Wings fans hate him so much??? #LGRW pic.twitter.com/xQTKvlhgSe — Locked On Senators (@SensCentral) January 31, 2024

Larkin received a one-game suspension for his retaliatory hit on Joseph three years ago. Larkin still remembers, but nothing major escalated between the two …

Dylan Larkin was suspended for 1 game back in 2021 after this hit/punch sequence with Mathieu Josephpic.twitter.com/trPz9lG1pQ — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 10, 2023

Taking advantage of a turnover, fourth-line center Joe Veleno, appearing in his 200th NHL match, earned a primary assist on Daniel Sprong’s marker, which opened the scoring at 8:57 of the first period …

Senators forwad Brady Tkachuk, who generated four shots Wednesday, became the second player in 30 seasons to record at least 200 shots on goal in each of his opening six seasons in the NHL. Tkachuk, who gave the Senators a 2-1 lead Wednesday, has a long way to go to catch Alex Ovechkin. The Washington Capitals sniper accomplished the feat for 15 consecutive campaigns …

Moritz Seider’s controller disconnected and Brady Tkachuk took FULL ADVANTAGE. Sexy celly too. Good guys are now up by one! #Sens pic.twitter.com/B5ftpTZhaZ — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) February 1, 2024

Instead of focusing on getting back at Joseph, Larkin concentrated on helping the Red Wings. After gaining control of the puck along the inboards, Larkin skated in front of goalie Joonas Korpisalo and scored to tie the game at 2-2 at 8:45 of the third period. The Red Wings’ captain extended his points streak to 12 games (10 goals, six assists) …

An out-of-control Pinto scored his second goal of the season, notching the OT winner …

Shane Pinto FLYIN' up the middle of the ice for the OT winner 🚨 pic.twitter.com/m2jR8V6SfM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 1, 2024

Final score: Senators 3, Red Wings 2 (OT) …

Despite the loss, the Red Wings went 9-2-2 in January, the first month they compiled 20 points since January 2012. How will Red Wings fans survive 10 days without more Mickey Redmond All-Star anecdotes …

very few things in sports makes me happier than Mickey Redmond going down memory lane #LGRW @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/MGY8vP6rLX — Zubin Shetty (@Glans_Armstrong) February 1, 2024