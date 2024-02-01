NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Respond To Ottawa Senators Owning Overtime Against Detroit Red Wings In Final Outing Before All-Star Break At Little Caesars Arena

Jeff Hawkins
The Ottawa Senators entered the NHL All-Star break with momentum after earning a 3-2 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

The Red Wings, who enjoyed a resurgent January, earned a standings point, pulled into an Eastern Conference Wild Card tie with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both clubs possess 58 points, but the Maple Leafs have three games in hand.

The Senators moved into a tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets for last place in the conference. Both squads have recorded 42 points, but the Senators have played three fewer matches.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Senators controlling the play throughout the opening 2:55 of the extra stanza and eventually recorded the game-winner on Shane Pinto’s second goal of the season.

Following practice Thursday, the Red Wings’ players revealed which instrument they preferred to play if they played in a band …

Gameday …

“The Cat” earned a games played milestone …

With seven points in 10 games against the Senators, Lucas Raymond looked like a player to watch Wednesday night …

Considering the bad blood that has developed between Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Mathieu Joseph made the Senators’ skater another player to watch …

Larkin received a one-game suspension for his retaliatory hit on Joseph three years ago. Larkin still remembers, but nothing major escalated between the two …

Here’s a quick look at the pregame statistics …

Taking advantage of a turnover, fourth-line center Joe Veleno, appearing in his 200th NHL match, earned a primary assist on Daniel Sprong’s marker, which opened the scoring at 8:57 of the first period …

Senators forwad Brady Tkachuk, who generated four shots Wednesday, became the second player in 30 seasons to record at least 200 shots on goal in each of his opening six seasons in the NHL. Tkachuk, who gave the Senators a 2-1 lead Wednesday, has a long way to go to catch Alex Ovechkin. The Washington Capitals sniper accomplished the feat for 15 consecutive campaigns …

Instead of focusing on getting back at Joseph, Larkin concentrated on helping the Red Wings. After gaining control of the puck along the inboards, Larkin skated in front of goalie Joonas Korpisalo and scored to tie the game at 2-2 at 8:45 of the third period. The Red Wings’ captain extended his points streak to 12 games (10 goals, six assists) …

An out-of-control Pinto scored his second goal of the season, notching the OT winner …

Final score: Senators 3, Red Wings 2 (OT) …

Despite the loss, the Red Wings went 9-2-2 in January, the first month they compiled 20 points since January 2012. How will Red Wings fans survive 10 days without more Mickey Redmond All-Star anecdotes …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
