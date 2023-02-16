NHL News and Rumors

NHL Notebook: Red Wings’ Olli Maatta, Kings’ Mikey Anderson Sign New Deals

Jeff Hawkins
The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday shored up their defensive corps by signing Olli Maatta to a two-year, $6 million contract extension. 

Rumored to be a trade chip before the March 3 NHL deadline, Maatta was poised to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. 

Skating mostly with Filip Hronek on the second pairing, Maatta has developed into a responsible top-4 blueliner in his first season with the Red Wings. Entering Thursday’s matchup at the Calgary Flames, Maatta, 28, has compiled five goals among 17 points and a plus-5 rating. He averaged 18:11 of ice time in 49 appearances.  

Maatta, a 2012 first-round draft pick, initially signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Red Wings last summer.  

Winners of four straight, the Red Wings remain four points behind the Washington Capitals for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card.

Maatta’s new deal probably doesn’t take the two-time Stanley Cup champion off the market. The contract could be seen as a bargain for a contender in need of a playoff-proven, steady defender with team control until 2025.

Mikey Anderson Signs Long-Term Deal With Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are making a long-term investment in a young defenseman.

The Kings inked Mikey Anderson, a former 2017 fourth-round draft pick, to an eight-year, $33 million contract extension. The fourth-year blueliner has collected career highs in assists (11) and points (13) in 55 games this season.

The 23-year-old blueliner has compiled a plus-10 rating and often skates with Drew Doughty on the Kings’ No. 1 pairing. Anderson averaged 21:49 of ice time.

“We’re excited to have a player of Mikey Anderson’s caliber signed to the Kings long term,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said. “Mikey has not only developed into a trusted, shut-down player on the ice, but a well-respected individual in the room that we envision continuing to grow into our leadership core.”

The Kings (30-18-7), who play at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, trail the Vegas Golden Knights by one point in the Pacific Division standings.

Detroit Red Wings L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
