NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 24

There are two more conference semi-finals on Tuesday in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes lead the New York Rangers two games to one in the East. However despite trailing the series, the Rangers are favoured marginally (-107), while the Hurricanes are at -103. The game can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada at 7 p.m. ET.

In the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers (-106) took a 2-1 series lead on the Calgary Flames (-104) on Sunday night. The Oilers hero in game three was Evander Kane, who recorded his second hat trick of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a dominant 4-1 Oilers win. The game can be seen on ESPN2 in the United States and Sportsnet West and CBC in Canada at 9:30 p.m. ET.

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
