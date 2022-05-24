NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 24

There are two more conference semi-finals on Tuesday in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes lead the New York Rangers two games to one in the East. However despite trailing the series, the Rangers are favoured marginally (-107), while the Hurricanes are at -103. The game can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada at 7 p.m. ET.

In the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers (-106) took a 2-1 series lead on the Calgary Flames (-104) on Sunday night. The Oilers hero in game three was Evander Kane, who recorded his second hat trick of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a dominant 4-1 Oilers win. The game can be seen on ESPN2 in the United States and Sportsnet West and CBC in Canada at 9:30 p.m. ET.

