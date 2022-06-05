NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 3 (June 5)

Jeremy Freeborn
What we have seen over the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final of the NHL playoffs is the fact that Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers is outplaying reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it is not even remotely close. Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.00 after two games in the series, while Vasilveskiy has a goals against average of 4.50.

Shesterkin will start for the Rangers (+160) while the Vasilevskiy will start for the Lightning (-178). The Rangers lead the best out of seven series two games to none. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. and projected starting goaltenders courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

NHL NY Rangers Tampa Bay Lightning
