NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 5 (June 9)

The Eastern Conference Finals of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs is a battle of two elite Russian goaltenders. The New York Rangers (+109) have Igor Shesterkin of Moscow, while the Tampa Bay Lightning (-120) have Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen. In the playoffs so far, Shesterkin is 10-7 with a goals against average of 2.65, while Vasilevskiy is 10-5 with a goals against average of 2.44 and one shutout. Vasilevskiy may have another gear. Don’t forget he had an amazing goals against average of 1.90 in the last two Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Lightning won two Stanley Cups. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag, and projected starting goaltenders on Thursday courtesy of leftwinglock.com.