NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 5 (June 9)

Jeremy Freeborn
The Eastern Conference Finals of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs is a battle of two elite Russian goaltenders. The New York Rangers (+109) have Igor Shesterkin of Moscow, while the Tampa Bay Lightning (-120) have Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen. In the playoffs so far, Shesterkin is 10-7 with a goals against average of 2.65, while Vasilevskiy is 10-5 with a goals against average of 2.44 and one shutout. Vasilevskiy may have another gear. Don’t forget he had an amazing goals against average of 1.90 in the last two Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Lightning won two Stanley Cups. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag, and projected starting goaltenders on Thursday courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
