The New York Rangers appear to be in a good position to acquire Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane after 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Kane reportedly waived his no-trade clause for the Rangers. The Original Six franchise likely is his preferred destination. In anticipation of a deal before Friday’s NHL trade deadline, the Blackhawks sent Kane home last week.

The Rangers shuffled their roster to make room for Kane at 75 percent retained. To get to that salary cap figure, the Blackhawks will need to retain 50 percent of the contract and a third trade partner needs to absorb the remaining 25 percent via draft assets, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported.

The Rangers had $2.74 million in cap space Tuesday morning, according to CapFriendly.com.

To help the Rangers cut back, Braden Schneider was assigned to Hartford of the AHL and Vitali Kravstov was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

The rebuilding Blackhawks will be looking to capitalize on trading the three-time Stanley Cup champion. Kane, who has compiled 16 goals among 45 points this season, had seven goals and three assists in what could be his final four games with the Blackhawks.

The 2007 first-overall draft pick could be moved for draft picks and a combination of young NHL-ready players or prospects. Among the players who could be on the move to Chicago, Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, Will Cuylle, Zac Jones and goaltender Dylan Garand would make sense, Friedman reported.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.4 million. 📰 » https://t.co/srrjtmfpYp pic.twitter.com/HhMwEmkrgO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 28, 2023

Red Wings Keeping Defenseman Jake Walman

Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman took defenseman Jake Walman off the trade market, signing the left-shot defenseman to a three-year contract extension.

Walman’s annual cap hit will be $3.4 million.

The 27-year-old has emerged as a top-pairing defenseman over the past few months. With the Red Wings fighting for a playoff spot for the first time in seven seasons, Yzerman wanted Walman to remain paired with Mortiz Seider for the foreseeable future.

Walman, who has five goals among 10 points and a plus-17 rating, is averaging around 20 minutes of ice time over the past 30 games.