Number-One Five-Star Texas Longhorns Recruit Arch Manning Loses His Student ID Twice in a Week

Arch Manning is the number-one recruit in the country and he’s enrolled early at Texas to get used to his surroundings. However, the top quarterback in the 2023 class lacks some pocket presence as he keeps misplacing his student ID card. His student ID has popped up twice on social media already in the past week, and the internet is awash with gags about the situation.

WYD Cuzzo?

Arch Manning has fumbled his student ID card twice in his first week in the University of Texas. The first picture of the recruit hoping to become QB1 with the Longhorns appeared on Friday. It appears as though the student ID card was found by a female student.

A picture of Manning’s ID card was posted to social media. A caption posted with the picture reads, “WYD Cuzzo? Bro already lost his ID first week of school.”

Arch Manning has been at the University of Texas for less than a week and already lost his ID card 😂 📸: @CFB_Hype pic.twitter.com/PSJcUcn8Vz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 13, 2023

That was all well and good, but on Monday, another picture popped up on social media. This made it look like Archibald Manning had lost his student ID card twice in one week. That would be quite the feat even for a college freshman.

This time the caption read, “Not again…”

his 2nd fumble before his first career game.. pic.twitter.com/aTXbMFrEWb — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) January 17, 2023

Manning is from a long line of football players, including grandfather Archie, and uncles Eli and Peyton. Manning’s father, Cooper was also on his way to the pros before a diagnosis meant he did not get to play in college.

Arch will battle it out with incumbent quarterback Quinn Ewers to become the starting quarterback for the Longhorns next season. It sets up to be one of the most intriguing battles to keep an eye on once spring practice gets underway.

Regardless of who gets the starting gig, Texas fans will be hoping that their quarterback takes better care of the ball than Arch does his ID card.