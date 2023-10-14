NCAAF

Rutgers Mounts Epic 4th Quarter Comeback To Defeat Michigan State 27-24

Wendi Oliveros
Rutgers defeated Michigan State by the score of 27-24 in a thrilling game on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights go to 5-2 on the season, but the true story of this game is the fourth-quarter rally by Rutgers.

They were down 24-6.

Rutgers alumnus and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was among the excited fans celebrating on the sidelines and in the stadium.

Michigan State falls to 2-4.

What could go wrong did for Michigan State including a fumble on a Rutgers kickoff.

After the game, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano could not get done praising his team for their effort and grit, especially in the fourth quarter.

Running back Kyle Monangai was among the stars who performed well in the game.

Monangai runs with power and strength far beyond his 5’9″ 210-pound stature.

He was overlooked by many to play college football, but Schiano took a chance on him after his high school coach told him that Monangai is special.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
