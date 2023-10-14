Rutgers defeated Michigan State by the score of 27-24 in a thrilling game on Saturday.
The Scarlet Knights go to 5-2 on the season, but the true story of this game is the fourth-quarter rally by Rutgers.
talk to your families about 5-2 Rutgers pic.twitter.com/ctqr10hxbQ
— CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 14, 2023
They were down 24-6.
Rutgers alumnus and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was among the excited fans celebrating on the sidelines and in the stadium.
Dance like your alma mater just overcame an 18-point 4th quarter deficit! @isiah_pachecoRB | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/j58fqNrhgu
— Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) October 14, 2023
Scenes.#Rutgers pic.twitter.com/20MstZyyIT
— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 14, 2023
Michigan State falls to 2-4.
What could go wrong did for Michigan State including a fumble on a Rutgers kickoff.
RUTGERS RECOVERS THE DEEP KICK
WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/e2xGr5cDxi
— Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) October 14, 2023
After the game, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano could not get done praising his team for their effort and grit, especially in the fourth quarter.
Greg Schiano is the Bill Belichick of Rutgers football. The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 for the first time since 2006. pic.twitter.com/b54DVQMIQK
— 🎙️Dave Robicheaux (@DaveyRobicheaux) October 14, 2023
Running back Kyle Monangai was among the stars who performed well in the game.
Monangai runs with power and strength far beyond his 5’9″ 210-pound stature.
He was overlooked by many to play college football, but Schiano took a chance on him after his high school coach told him that Monangai is special.
Week 7 Performance
RB Kyle Monangai – Rutgers
• 148 Rushing yards 1 TD
• 6.2 yards per carry pic.twitter.com/SirQHMsblA
— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 14, 2023
Kyle Monangai touchdown and Rutgers takes the LEAD… pic.twitter.com/V2n5uEzIot
— Lebang Moloi (@lebang_moloi) October 14, 2023
