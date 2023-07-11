Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Will Sit Out Rest Of Summer League

After two games, the San Antonio Spurs will shut down Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

Tale Of Two Games For Victor Wembanyama

Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs. All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 10, 2023

The Spurs have seen enough and will sit the No. 1 pick for the rest of the summer league.

In his NBA 2K24 Summer League debut, Wembanyama struggled from the field, shooting 2-13 in San Antonio’s 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama finished with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, and five blocks.

In the second game, Wembanyama proved why he was the first overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama dominated, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds in an 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Wembanyama shot 9-14 from the field in 27 minutes.

Victor Wembanyama Will Now Begin Preparing For The 2023-2024 NBA Season

The Spurs did not plan to play their franchise player in every Summer League game. With his time in Summer League finished, Wembanyama will now start preparing for his rookie NBA season.

“I’m going to sit down with the Spurs to know what the next months are going to be like,” Wembanyama said after the loss Sunday night. “When to go on vacation, when to start back working out, where I’m going to practice, in San Antonio or somewhere else. I just know I’ve got two to three months — two to three great months — that are coming and they’re going to change my life.”

Wembanyama will get a much-needed break after playing nonstop for about a year in France. However, Wembanyama is already looking forward to concentrating on basketball full-time.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule,” Wembanyama said. “I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over. Honestly. I just want to hoop. I just want to work out, lift because this is my life. Obviously, every first pick is going to go through this. And it just makes me better for the future.”

The Spurs’ next Summer League game will be against the Washington Wizards on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

