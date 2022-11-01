It was a stupendous night of hockey for Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona. On Monday night he became the sixth Sabres player in franchise history to have six points in a game. Thompson had three goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 8-3 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Six-Point Night Against Detroit

Thompson notched his first point with the only goal scored in the first period. He opened the scoring from Jeff Skinner of Toronto, Ontario, and Casey Fitzgerald of North Reading, Massachusetts at 16:52.

In the second period, Thompson had three points. He picked up the primary assist on a goal by Jack Quinn of Ottawa, Ontario at 5:22 to put the Sabres up 2-1. Then Thompson had the lone assist on a goal by Sknner at 14:26 to put the Sabres up 3-1. Thompson then scored the game-winning goal at 18:30 of the second period on the power-play from Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York and Sabres captain Kyle Okposo of Saint Paul, Minnesota to put the Sabres up 4-1.

In the third period, Thompson picked up the secondary assist on a power-play goal from Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden. This goal put the Sabres up 5-3 at 12:53 of the third period. Thompson then had his second career hat trick (first in a Sabres win) at 15:58 of the third period from Skinner and Dahlin to put the Sabres up 7-3.

Who Were the Other Five Sabres with Six Points in a Game?

The other five Sabres players to have six points in a game are Gilbert Perrault of Victoriaville, Quebec, Dave Andreychuk of Hamilton, Ontario, Andre Savard of Temiscamingue, Quebec, Jim Lorentz of Waterloo, Ontario, and Pat LaFontaine of St. Louis, Missouri. Perreault accomplished the feat four times and LaFontaine did it thrice.

2022-23 NHL statistics

In 2022-23, Thompson has six goals and six assists for 12 points in nine games. He was a +3 with eight penalty minutes, five power-play points, one game-winning goal, 39 shots on goal, 47 faceoff wins, two blocked shots, one hit, six takeaways, and five giveaways.

Sabres second in the Atlantic

Buffalo is second in the Atlantic Division with a record of six wins and three losses for 12 points. They are four points back of the division leading Boston Bruins.