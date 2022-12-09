NCAAF

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Undecided on Future After Winning Biletnikoff Award

David Evans
Jalin Hyatt was announced as the winner of the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday evening. The award is presented annually to the best receiver in college football regardless of their position. Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had an outstanding season which will likely be remembered most for his five-touchdown outing against SEC rival Alabama. Hyatt, who led the SEC in receptions and receiving yards, while finishing tied first in touchdowns among Power Five receivers, finished ahead of Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., and Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Hyatt is still undecided on whether he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Big Year for Hyatt Leads to Biletnikoff Award

It’s been a massive year for Jalin Hyatt. At one point during this season season he scored 11 touchdowns in just four games, including the five-touchdown haul against Alabama. With 67 receptions, 1,267 yards, and 15 touchdowns, Hyatt was hands down the best receiver in college football this year. That was recognized on Thursday evening when he was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, given to the NCAAF’s best receiver.

Hyatt said he was ‘blessed’ to receive the award.

“Obviously, at the time I heard my name, I’m just grateful,” Hyatt said. “Blessed to be in this position. Not only that, just being with my family. For them to come up here and just seeing the team behind me as well is one of the biggest things that I got out of it.

“But, yeah, I was nervous. Marvin Harrison is a great receiver. I think we all know that. He has a great career ahead of him and it was a good race for it between me and him, but I’m just blessed for this opportunity to be up here in front of y’all.”

Hyatt’s future uncertain

Hyatt said he would be making a future about entering the draft next week, but is still weighing his options. Should he declare for the draft, he will likely opt out of Tennessee’s Orange Bowl game against Clemson.

“[It’s] a lot to put into consideration,” Hyatt said. “I have to talk to my family and the coaching staff. We’re still 50-50 on some things. I’ll have a decision next week for everybody. But those are two things you have to weigh in, the receiving record and just playing with the team or leaving. I’m taking into consideration hard with my family and coaches, but we’ll have a decision next week.”

NCAAF News
