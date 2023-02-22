The NFL combine is fast approaching, and college football players all over the country are prepping for it. The 40-yard dash is everyone’s favorite event, and this year, Devon Achane, a Texas A&M running back, will be running it and looking to go exceptionally quick. Achane is targeting a time in the 4.2 region, and looking to break John Ross’ 40-yard dash record of 4.22.

Devon Achane is quick, but how quick is he over 40 yards? We will get to find out soon when Achane runs his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Achane is believed to be targeting John Ross’ 4.22 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded at the NFL Combine.

Before he goes and blazes his 40 at the Combine I want to document I would be happy if the #Bengals drafted Devon Achane Also ran the 100 at A&M for track, he’s got breakaway speed. pic.twitter.com/6xmDem3E7w — Codiki (@codiki) February 22, 2023

“I’m trying to run the 40 in 4.2 something at the NFL Combine,” Achane said in a recent interview. “You get multiple tries, but if I get 4.2 on my first one, I think I’d be in a pretty great spot.

“I started training. I went up to Dallas from Dec. 11-21. We have a little break, but I’ll be back there on Jan. 1. My body is still in football shape.”

Achane’s body may be in football shape, but the college football star will be lightning on the field. He has run a 10.14 100 meters and a 20.20 200 meters. To put that into perspective, he would have finished 6th in the 2020 Olympics 100m semi-finals. Additionally, he would have finished 6th in the 2020 Olympics 200m final. Like my late uncle used to say, he’s quicker than a rat up a drainpipe.

It’s clear that Achane has the speed and athleticism to make a huge impact on the NFL.

Odds on Achane Breaking the Record

If you think Achane (or anyone else) can break John Ross’ record of 4.22 seconds, Bovada offers odds of +525. This is a tempting offer for those who believe in Achane’s abilities. Last year’s track seemed exceptionally fast, and if this year’s track is the same then Achane has a realistic chance to break that longstanding record.

Bovada also offers the option to bet on any combine participant to go faster than 4.29 at -175. This is another tempting offer for those who believe that someone will break the 4.3-second barrier.

Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time at 2023 NFL Combine

Odds Sportsbook Under 4.29 (Quicker than 4.29) -175 Over 4.29 (Slower than 4.29)

+135

It’s clear that Achane is an incredibly talented athlete who has the potential to be a star in the NFL. He is targeting this combine to move up draft boards, and with his speed and skills, he could easily become one of the top prospects in the 2022 draft. All eyes will be on Achane during the 40-yard dash, and fans and scouts alike are excited to see what he can do.