Texas Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard Facing Assault Charges

Author image
Dylan Williams
Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard has found himself in hot water after being arrested.

The basketball coach was charged with “assault on a family/household member, impede breath circulation.” Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt reported that Beard is accused of strangling someone in his home. He was booked into the Travis County Jail early Monday morning. In addition, there is no word as to when Beard will be bonded out of jail.

The charge is a third-degree felony and carries a maximum of 10 years in prison along with a $10,000 fine.

According to police, they responded to a call at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. Police described the call as a “hotshot disturbance,” incidents described as an immediate danger to life and public safety.

The University of Texas released a statement on Beard on Monday following the alleged incident.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard has been the coach at Texas since 2021, taking over for Shaka Smart after previously coaching at both Little Rock and Texas Tech. The Longhorns are currently the 7th-ranked team in the nation including wins over #2 Gonzaga and #7 Creighton. Texas finished 22-12 in Beard’s first season in 2022, earning an NCAA Tournament bid. However, they lost to Purdue in the second round.

The team is scheduled to play Monday night against in-state school Rice. It is unknown if Chris Beard will be able to coach the game.

 

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
