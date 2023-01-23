Tom Brady Fined Over $16,000 After Illegal Tackle Vs Cowboys

Tom Brady is facing a fine of more than $16,000 after an illegal sliding tackle during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wildcard Playoff round loss to the Cowboys.

The slide tackle from Brady came in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s defeat, as the veteran QB attempted to regain possession by taking down Cowboys safety Malik Hooker after a Chris Godwin fumble.

Tom Brady slide tackle. Studs up. Reckless. Straight Red Card? pic.twitter.com/PSNbFq6XNM — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 17, 2023

Brady is set to pay $16,444 for his reckless challenge, while his teammate Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333 for unnecessary roughness on the same play according to NFL.com.

This in’t the first fine the Bucs QB has received this season either, as Brady was ordered to pay a slightly smaller sum of $11,139 in week 5 for attempting to kick Falcons pass rusher Grady Jarrett. As this is the second time Brady has been punished he becomes a repeat offender this season which is why there was such a steep increase on the fine.

The fine is virtually nothing to Brady who is on a $15,000,000 contract with Tampa Bay, however all players earn an equal fee through the playoffs which means that Brady will have to fork out around 35% of his $46,500 earnings for his dangerous tackle.

red card and a finepic.twitter.com/AE7MvQVeYb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Brady’s potential seventh Super Bowl was snatched away from him by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys later that evening, as Dallas emerged comfortable 31-14 winners in the Wildcard Playoff round.

The tackle seems like it could be a sour note to end the 45-year old’s career in Tampa Bay, with many reporting that the star is set to leave the Bucs during Summer in the search of one last Super Bowl.

Content You May Like