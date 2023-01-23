News

Tom Brady Fined Over $16,000 After Illegal Tackle Vs Cowboys

Olly Taliku
Tom Brady is facing a fine of more than $16,000 after an illegal sliding tackle during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wildcard Playoff round loss to the Cowboys.

The slide tackle from Brady came in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s defeat, as the veteran QB attempted to regain possession by taking down Cowboys safety Malik Hooker after a Chris Godwin fumble.

Brady is set to pay $16,444 for his reckless challenge, while his teammate Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333 for unnecessary roughness on the same play according to NFL.com.

This in’t the first fine the Bucs QB has received this season either, as Brady was ordered to pay a slightly smaller sum of $11,139 in week 5 for attempting to kick Falcons pass rusher Grady Jarrett. As this is the second time Brady has been punished he becomes a repeat offender this season which is why there was such a steep increase on the fine.

The fine is virtually nothing to Brady who is on a $15,000,000 contract with Tampa Bay, however all players earn an equal fee through the playoffs which means that Brady will have to fork out around 35% of his $46,500 earnings for his dangerous tackle.

Brady’s potential seventh Super Bowl was snatched away from him by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys later that evening, as Dallas emerged comfortable 31-14 winners in the Wildcard Playoff round.

The tackle seems like it could be a sour note to end the 45-year old’s career in Tampa Bay, with many reporting that the star is set to leave the Bucs during Summer in the search of one last Super Bowl.

Buccaneers Cowboys News NFL News and Rumors
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on Sportslens and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

