Travis Hunter, Henry Blackburn Put An End To Ridiculous Death Threats From Fans By Hugging It Out

Colin Lynch
Travis Hunter, the multi-talented star player for the Colorado Buffaloes, endured a harrowing ordeal during the September 16th matchup with the Colorado State Rams. It all unfolded in the first quarter when Blackburn, a CSU player, delivered a bone-jarring hit on Hunter after the whistle had blown on a deep pass intended for the Buffaloes’ receiver. Little did anyone know at the time, but this incident would have far-reaching consequences.

Hunter Sustains A Serious Injury

Following the hit, Hunter was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. It was there that the full extent of his injuries came to light, revealing a lacerated liver that would sideline him for a painful and frustrating three weeks. Such a setback had the potential to severely impact the Buffaloes’ season.

While the incident itself was distressing, it was compounded by the fact that Blackburn, the player responsible for the hit, was merely flagged for the infraction. Shockingly, he was not ejected from the game, leaving many fans and observers puzzled and frustrated by what seemed like a missed opportunity for a strong statement against dangerous play.

The aftermath of the game took an even darker turn when CSU’s coach, Jay Norvell, disclosed that the senior safety, Blackburn, and his family had received death threats. This revelation sent shockwaves through the sports community, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for action to address the toxic behavior that had emerged.

Coach Prime Speaks Out Against Death Threats

In response to these reprehensible threats, Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, took a stand in a subsequent news conference. He not only vehemently denounced the threats but also implored fans to put an end to such abhorrent actions. Sanders’ words carried weight as he called for unity, respect, and the preservation of the true spirit of the game.

Hunter And Blackburn Put To Rest Any Issue

With Blackburn receiving death threats, Hunter felt it wasn’t enough to just tell fans that he was over it and that there was no ill will. He met up with Blackburn and the two shook hands and hugged to set an excellent example that this is just a game, and it was just one play.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
