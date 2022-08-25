Vegas Golden Knights sign Phil Kessel

The Vegas Golden Knights signed right winger Phil Kessel of Madison, Wisconsin to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Golden Knights are the fifth National Hockey League team he has played for following three seasons with the Boston Bruins from 2006 to 2009, six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009 to 2015, four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2015 to 2019, and three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes from 2019 to 2022.

2021-22 NHL Season

Kessel had eight goals and 44 assists for 52 points in 82 games this past season with the Coyotes. He was a -24 with 40 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, 175 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, six hits, 39 takeaways and 53 giveaways.

The one disconcerting statistic for Golden Knights fans however is the fact that Kessel was a -24. The fact he is a -148 in 1204 NHL career games, says that he is simply not reliable enough in his own end.

Career Statistics

Through Kessel’s 16 NHL seasons, he has 399 goals and 557 assists for 956 points. Kessel also has 372 penalty minutes, 324 power-play points, one shorthanded point, 70 game winning goals, and 3700 shots on goal.

Kessel’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded goal on November 26, 2010 for the Maple Leafs in a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. It was one of two shorthanded markers in the period of that game as Patrick Kaleta scored a shorthanded goal for the Sabres.

Kessel led the NHL in one offensive category in his career. He had 1o game-winning goals for the Penguins in 2018-19. A three-time All-Star, Kessel represented the Maple Leafs in the 2011, 2012 and 2015 All-Star Games.

Playoff Statistics

Kessel has won two Stanley Cups in his career–2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh. In 96 playoff games, he had 34 goals and 47 assists for 81 points. Kessel was a +21 with 22 penalty minutes, 12 power-play goals, four game-winning goals, 300 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 33 hits, 40 takeaways, and 66 giveaways.

Ironman Streak

Kessel has now played in 982 consecutive NHL games. That is the longest active streak, and only seven games back of the record that belongs to Keith Yandle, who played in 989 straight NHL games. If Kessel plays in the Golden Knight’s first eight games, he will break the record on October 25 in San Jose.