NCAAF

What are the top four NCAA College Football Games on November 11?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh’s Next Contract Will Make Him The Highest-Paid Coach In The Big Ten

The NCAA season is in full tilt on Saturday. Here are the top four games on the schedule to be played.

(3) Michigan @ (10) Penn State–Noon ET–FOX

This fascinating top 10 matchup has the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions. The Wolverines are at 9-0, while Penn State is at 8-1. The only loss for the Nittany Lions all year came on October 21, when they were beaten 20-12 to Ohio State. All the focus in this particular matchup is around Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been suspended the last three games of the regular season because of sign stealing. Harbaugh is not only being suspended for the highly-anticipated Penn State game today, but the battle against Ohio State later this month too.

Miami @ (4) Florida State–3:30 PM ET–ABC

This all-Florida battle features the undefeated Seminoles (9-0) against the Hurricanes (6-3). Miami’s only losses this season have come against Georgia Tech on October 7 (23-20), against University of North Carolina on October 14 (41-31) and North Carolina State on November 4 (20-6). The Hurricanes’s offensive drought last week could be a problem because the Seminoles have scored 40+ points four times this season.

(18) Utah @ (5) Washington–3:30 PM ET–FOX

We all know this may be one of the last intriguing PAC 10 games as we know it. The Huskies are unbeaten at 9-0, while the Utes are at 7-2. Utah’s only losses this season came on September 29 when they were beaten 21-7 to Oregon State and on October 28 when they were spanked 35-6 to Oregon.

(9) Mississippi @ (2) Georgia–7 PM ET–ESPN

This fascinating SEC matchup is the second of two games where both teams are ranked in the top 10. The Bulldogs are the more notable team, but the Rebels are a formidable bunch as well that cannot be taken lightly. The only time Mississippi has lost all year was on September 23, when they were beaten 24-10 to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

 

 

Topics  
Georgia Bulldogs Miami Hurricanes Michigan Wolverines Mississippi Rebels NCAA NCAAF Penn State
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
r1251329_1296x729_16-9

Report: Lt. Gen Richard Clark Selected of Next Head of College Football Playoffs

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 10 2023
NCAAF
OU-OklaState 110323 FTR
Second Edition Of College Football Playoff Rankings Remain Unchanged
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 8 2023
NCAAF
ncaa-to-test-in-helmet-comms-i-dont-hate-this-honestly-v0-_1LoCpiAR0zFbYvD5LDkqqPhdiYOM7H6kkuXQenws_4
What Took So Long For NCAA To Approve Helmet Communications In College Football?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 8 2023
NCAAF
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired
Dan Patrick Asks Deion Sanders A Question He Did Not Know How To Answer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 7 2023
NCAAF
aef65d3a-e1ce-44d4-9a35-696f7ca7effb-large16x9_GettyImages1699638170
Kirk Ferentz Is Finally Removing Son Brian As Offensive Coordinator At Iowa
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 31 2023
NCAAF
bf688727-aa1e-4163-83a6-7d3abeae1b4a-large16x9_GettyImages1351714307
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 27 2023
NCAAF
GettyImages-1245846718-1024x683
Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 9
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top