The NCAA season is in full tilt on Saturday. Here are the top four games on the schedule to be played.

(3) Michigan @ (10) Penn State–Noon ET–FOX

This fascinating top 10 matchup has the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions. The Wolverines are at 9-0, while Penn State is at 8-1. The only loss for the Nittany Lions all year came on October 21, when they were beaten 20-12 to Ohio State. All the focus in this particular matchup is around Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been suspended the last three games of the regular season because of sign stealing. Harbaugh is not only being suspended for the highly-anticipated Penn State game today, but the battle against Ohio State later this month too.

Miami @ (4) Florida State–3:30 PM ET–ABC

This all-Florida battle features the undefeated Seminoles (9-0) against the Hurricanes (6-3). Miami’s only losses this season have come against Georgia Tech on October 7 (23-20), against University of North Carolina on October 14 (41-31) and North Carolina State on November 4 (20-6). The Hurricanes’s offensive drought last week could be a problem because the Seminoles have scored 40+ points four times this season.

(18) Utah @ (5) Washington–3:30 PM ET–FOX

We all know this may be one of the last intriguing PAC 10 games as we know it. The Huskies are unbeaten at 9-0, while the Utes are at 7-2. Utah’s only losses this season came on September 29 when they were beaten 21-7 to Oregon State and on October 28 when they were spanked 35-6 to Oregon.

(9) Mississippi @ (2) Georgia–7 PM ET–ESPN

This fascinating SEC matchup is the second of two games where both teams are ranked in the top 10. The Bulldogs are the more notable team, but the Rebels are a formidable bunch as well that cannot be taken lightly. The only time Mississippi has lost all year was on September 23, when they were beaten 24-10 to the Alabama Crimson Tide.