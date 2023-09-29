Who are 16 NHL players who will miss time due to injury?

The 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season is a couple of weeks away. Here are 16 players who will miss time due to injury.

Christian Dvorak

The center from Palos, Illinois had 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points last season with the Montreal Canadiens. He is expected to miss the first month with a knee injury.

Joel Edmundson

The defenseman from Brandon, Manitoba, is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken hand. Last season with the Montreal Canadiens, Edmundson had two goals and 11 assists for 13 points. Edmundson is now with the Washington Capitals after being traded from Montreal on Canada Day.

Aaron Ekblad

The defenseman from Windsor, Ontario, who was the first overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft is expected to be out until December with a shoulder injury. Last season with the Florida Panthers he had 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points.

Ryan Ellis

The defenseman from Hamilton, Ontario is expected to miss the season with a back injury. Ellis has only played five games the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jake Guentzel

The center from Omaha, Nebraska is expected to be out the first two weeks with an ankle injury. Last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins he had 36 goals and 37 assists for 73 points.

Gabriel Landeskog

The veteran left winger from Stockholm, Sweden is expected to miss his second straight season with a knee injury. The 2019 NHL All-Star has 571 career points with the Colorado Avalanche since 2011.

Robin Lehner

The goaltender from Gothenburg, Sweden missed all of last year with a hip injury and is expected to miss all of 2023-24 as well. Lehner is a two-time William M. Jennings Trophy winner as he was honoured with the New York Islanders in 2019 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021.

Isac Lundestrom

The center from Gallivare, Sweden had four goals and 10 assists for 14 points last season with the Anaheim Ducks. He is projected to be out until February with an Achilles injury.

Brandon Montour

The defenseman from Brantford, Ontario had 16 goals and 57 assists for 73 points last season with the Florida Panthers. It was the best season of his NHL career. Montour is out until December with a knee injury.

Matt Murray

The goaltender from Thunder Bay, Ontario is projected to be out one month with an undisclosed injury. Last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Murray had a record of 14 wins, eight regulation losses, two losses in extra time, one shutout, a goals against average of 3.01 and a save percentage of .903.

Jake Muzzin

The defenseman from Woodstock, Ontario only played four games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and had one assist. He is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season with a neck injury.

Max Pacioretty

The left winger from New Canaan, Connecticut only played five games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, and had three goals. Now with the Capitals, he is expected to miss the first two seasons with an Achilles injury.

Carey Price

Arguably one of the best goaltenders in the National Hockey League over the last 15 years is projected to be out the season with a knee injury. Carey Price, the star goaltender from Anahim Lake, British Columbia, who has starred for the Montreal Canadiens, missed all of last season too, and many hockey experts believe he may soon retire.

Jack Quinn

The right winger from Ottawa, Ontario had 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points last season with the Buffalo Sabres. He is expected to be out the first month with an Achilles injury.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

The goaltender from Tyumen, Russia won the Vezina Trophy in 2019 and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021. Last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vasilevskiy had a record of 34 wins, 22 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 2.65, save percentage of .915 and four shutouts.

Shea Weber

The four-time All-Star defenseman from Sicamous, British Columbia has not played since 2020-21 because of an ankle injury. The two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist was traded from Vegas to Arizona in February.