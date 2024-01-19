NHL News and Rumors

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon out for the season with multiple injuries

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

Minnesota Wild defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon of Edmonton, Alberta is out for the rest of the season with back and hip injuries. The 14-year veteran has played his entire National Hockey League career with Minnesota dating back to the 2010-11 regular season. According to Hunter Crowther of dailyfaceoff.com, Spurgeon will have hip surgery on February 6, and back surgery sometime in March. Earlier this month we reported that Spurgeon was out with an undisclosed injury. Now we have clarity on the situation, and Spurgeon has been part of the biggest issue facing the Wild this season, and that is injuries. In the first three days of 2024, the Wild announced six players were experiencing serious ailments.

Has not played since January 2

Spurgeon has not played since January 2 in a 3-1 Minnesota loss to the Calgary Flames. In 23 shifts, he was a -1 with three blocked shots and two hits.

Spurgeon in 2023-24

In 16 games this season, Spurgeon had five assists for five points. He is a +5 with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, 21 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots, 12 hits, three takeaways, and one giveaway.

Four of Spurgeon’s five assists this season came during a four-game winning streak from November 28 to December 5. He picked up helpers in a 3-1 Wild win over the St. Louis Blues on November 28, in a 6-1 Wild win over the Nashville Predators on November 30, in a 4-1 Wild win over the Chicago Blackhawks on December 3, and in a 5-2 Wild win over the Calgary Flames on December 5. The Wild players Spurgeon helped set up during this four-game stretch were Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden, Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia, and Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts. Two of the four assists came on goals scored by Bordy.

Nine points back of a playoff spot

Minnesota has only won twice in their last 10 games. They are also nine points back of the Los Angeles Kings for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors Wild
