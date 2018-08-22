Why the Jets may not be able to trade Teddy Bridgewater

The words may have not come out of his mouth but Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan all but admitted that New York is shopping quarterback Teddy Bridgewater around the league.

“There’s nothing to stop us from keeping three quarterbacks,” Maccagnan told WFAN’s Boomer and Gio. “And there’s nothing stopping us from keeping two.”

With the emergence of Sam Darnold, who looks poised to start his second consecutive preseason game on Friday vs. the Giants, the smart thing would be for the Jets to unload Bridgewater, who deserves to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

However, the only problem with that theory is that it could be easier said than done to trade Bridgewater.

On @NFLTotalAccess, I was asked what the market is like for a possible trade of #Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater. My answer on how difficult it will be 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/3Vft13FXX1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2018

Unlike a season ago, no current NFL team is in need of a starting quarterback, which means that there isn’t much of a trade market for the former Minnesota Viking.

Playing for the first time in nearly two years, Bridgewater has been impressive in two games this preseason, showing no limitations on his surgically repaired knee. He’s completed 17 of 25 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and one interception working exclusively with backups.

He’s arguably been the best player in a suddenly competitive Jets QB room.

Look for the Jets to hang on to Bridgewater and wait out the trade market. A lot can change in a week. If a starting quarteback goes down this week you can bet that the Jets will be ready and waiting for a phone call.