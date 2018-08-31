MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fight Card

 

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith
Oct 27, 2018 
Moncton Events Center
Moncton, New Brunswick

 

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,201 – slightly above average (more fights still to be announced)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 8,100-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 6,000

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Volkan Oezdemir (15-2, #8 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith  (30-13, #3 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Arjan Singh Bhullar (7-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcelo Golm (6-1,  #25 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Misha Cirkunov   (13-4, #12 ranked light heavyweight) vs Patrick Cummins  (10-4,  #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Thibault Gouti  (12-4, #71 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast  (9-2, #66 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gian Villante  (16-10, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman  (24-13, 1 NC, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights
Gavin Tucker  (10-1, #53 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Soukhamthath  (12-6, #43 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Artem Lobov  (14-14-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked featherweight) vs Zubaira Tukhugov  (18-4, #44 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Stevie Ray  (21-7, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Jessin Ayari  (16-4, #71 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sarah Moras  (5-3, #10 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Talita Bernardo  (5-3, #16 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb  (14-5, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Strickland  (19-3, #37 ranked welterweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:

TBA

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home