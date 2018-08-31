UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith

Oct 27, 2018

Moncton Events Center

Moncton, New Brunswick

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,201 – slightly above average (more fights still to be announced)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 8,100-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 6,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Volkan Oezdemir (15-2, #8 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith (30-13, #3 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Arjan Singh Bhullar (7-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcelo Golm (6-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Misha Cirkunov (13-4, #12 ranked light heavyweight) vs Patrick Cummins (10-4, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Thibault Gouti (12-4, #71 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast (9-2, #66 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Gian Villante (16-10, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman (24-13, 1 NC, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights

Gavin Tucker (10-1, #53 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Soukhamthath (12-6, #43 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Artem Lobov (14-14-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked featherweight) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4, #44 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Stevie Ray (21-7, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Jessin Ayari (16-4, #71 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sarah Moras (5-3, #10 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Talita Bernardo (5-3, #16 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Nordine Taleb (14-5, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Strickland (19-3, #37 ranked welterweight)

Betting Odds:

TBA