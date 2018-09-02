Look: Klay Thompson shows off new beard, hairdo hanging out with Carmelo Anthony

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is known for his signature goatee, as well as draining three-pointers from literally all over the court.

Thompson, who is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, has made a habit of turning heads on social media in the offseason. Generally, it’s him hanging out in China, or with a number of Instagram models on an exotic island somewhere.

He appeared to be vacationing in Miami for Labor Day Weekend, and was seen hanging out with teammate Andre Iguodala, as well as Carmelo Anthony. The group posed for a picture at the Museum of Islamic Art, and Thompson was seen sporting a new hairdo, and a beard.

Future @thebig3 champs A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) on Sep 2, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

The mini-fro is a good look for Thompson. We’ll see if he keeps it this upcoming season.