Watch: Virginia Tech players taunt Florida State by recreating Tomahawk Chop

Virginia Tech absolutely dominated Florida State in Monday night’s epic showdown, holding the Seminoles to only a field goal in a 24-3 drubbing.

It was a strong performance by the Hokies’ defense, which used three Deondre Francois interceptions to keep their opponent out of the end zone.

And they made sure to let the Seminoles know they were getting destroyed while the game was going on.

At one point in the fourth quarter of the contest, while up 17-3, Hokies players on the sideline began mocking the Seminoles’ signature Tomahawk Chop.

Hokies doing the tomahawk chop https://t.co/P0QrDJv6th — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 4, 2018

Fans later got in on the action as well when the game’s final seconds ticked off.

Virginia Tech fans and players with the tomahawk chop in Tallahassee. ☠ pic.twitter.com/K1dPNHsTjh — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 4, 2018

Those gestures really were unnecessary, as the scoreboard spoke volumes about how dominant the Hokies’ defense was.